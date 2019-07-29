Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's GT20 Match - July 30th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a devasting loss to the Brampton Wolves on Saturday, Montreal Tigers are back in action as they face defending champions Vancouver Knights in what is a crucial game of the Global T20 Canada 2019 for both teams. As the tournament approaches the half-way mark, both teams are in the mix for a top three finish.

While the Vancouver Knights enter this game as the firm favourites with the likes of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell set to feature for the Knights, the Tigers also have ample firepower in their side with Sunil Narine opening the batting for them.

With a host of superstars taking to the field for this game, one could expect a high-scoring thriller on the cards. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Vancouver Knights

Chris Gayle, Rassie van der Dussen, Rizwan Cheema, Shoaib Malik, Hayden Walsh, Andre Russell, Daniel Sams, JJ Smit, Chadwick Walton, Tobias Visee, Tim Southee, Michael Rippon, Ali Khan, Saad Bin Zafar, Rayyan Pathan, Harsh Thaker

Montreal Tigers

George Bailey, Kyle Coetzer, Arslan Khan, Ashtan Deosammy, Sean Abbott, Thisara Perera, Keemo Paul, Mohammad Naveed, Nizakat Khan, Nikhil Dutta, Niroshan Dickwella, Matthew Cross, Sunil Narine, Fawad Ahmed, Steven Taylor, Dillon Heyliger

Playing XI Updates

Vancouver Knights

Perhaps the most experienced side in the competition, Vancouver Knights are the favourites to win the second season as well. With two of the most fearsome T20 players in the squad, the Knights have done well so far in the second season.

Adding the might of Chadwick Walton and Rassie van der Dussen to the equation only sweetens the deal for the them with an equally dominant bowling unit as they well. Ali Khan is one to watch out for with his swing and pace while Andile Phehlukwayo's all-round abilities adds some much needed depth to the squad.

Possible XI: Gayle, Visee, Walton, Dussen, Russell/Malik, Saad, Phehlukwayo, Rippon, Cheema, Ali Khan and Smit.

Montreal Tigers

Not many changes are expected from Montreal, despite a woeful outing against the Wolves. Sunil Narine and Kyle Coetzer are a decent pair in the top order which also features the likes of Matthew Cross and Australian George Bailey.

They have a decent bowling unit as well with Sydney Sixers pacer Sean Abbott possessing a mean shorter delivery along with Mohammad Naveed. The likes of Nikhil Dutta and Dillon Heylinger need to step up if they are to compete against the defending champions.

Possible XI: Coetzer, Narine, Cross, Heyliger, Bailey, Bhupinder, Abbott, Devcich, Dutta, Naveed and Fawad

Match Details

Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers, Match 8

30th July 2019, 2:00 AM IST

CCA Centre, Brampton

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game is expected from both sides with the firepower they possess. 180 is par on this surface given the dimensions of the ground.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Although Chadwick Walton has been in good form for the Vancouver Knights, he is due for a failure which leaves only Matthew Cross and Tobias Visee as viable options in the wicket-keepers section. While Cross bats deep down the order, much is expected from Tobias Visee at the top of the order with his explosive batting shining in glimpses for the Knights.

Batsmen: Rassie van der Dussen and Chris Gayle put in a good show with the bat against the Winnipeg Hawks and look in good form as well. Along with the in-form Anton Devcich, both of them are decent picks for this game. One of George Bailey or Kyle Coetzer should suffice as the fourth and final selection in the fantasy team.

Allrounders: Three allrounders are picked in the side for this game with Sunil Narine expected to come good with both bat and ball. Sean Abbott's ability to bowl a heavy ball effectively makes him a decent option on a batting friendly wicket while the South African Andile Phehlukwayo should also do well on Monday.

Bowlers: Fawad Ahmed is a must have in the side with his deceptive leg-spin bound to yield a wicket or two for the Tigers. Along with Saad Zafar, who is an capable batsman as well, Ali Khan should suffice as the final bowling option although Naveed is also a good option.

Captain: Chris Gayle threatened to take off in their loss to Winnipeg Hawks when his innings was cut short prematurely. He looks to come good on Monday which makes him a good option for captaincy. Along with him, the likes of Sunil Narine and Anton Devcich are also good options if one were to prefer a Montreal Tigers' player as captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tobias Visee, George Bailey, Anton Devcich, Chris Gayle, Rassie van der Dussen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sunil Narine, Sean Abbott, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed and Saad bin Zafar. Captain: Chris Gayle, Vice-Captain: Anton Devcich

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matthew Cross, Kyle Coetzer, Anton Devcich, Chris Gayle, Rassie van der Dussen, Sunil Narine, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sean Abbott, Saad bin Zafar, Fawad Ahmed and Ali Khan. Captain: Sunil Narine, Vice-Captain: Chris Gayle