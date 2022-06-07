VCC vs MCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic T10 2022, Match 32

Vinohrady CC (VCC) will take on Moravian CC (MCC) in the 32nd match of the ECS Czech Republic T10 2022 on Tuesday at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague.

Vinohrady CC have not performed to the best of their potential in this year's Czech Republic T10 league as they have continuously lost the last few matches. Moravian CC, on the other hand, have had a great start to the tournament with a win against PBC.

Vinohrady CC will be desperate to win the game and make a comeback, but Moravian CC is a strong opponent. The encounter is likely to be won by Moravian CC.

VCC vs MCC Probable Playing XI

VCC Playing XI

Shobhit Bhatia (wk), Yash Kumar Patel, Frederick Heydenrych, Arshad Hayat, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Vojta Hasa, Arshad Ali, Siddarth Goud, Joe Cope, Shaun Dalton, and Anil Sain

MCC Playing XI

Akshay Babu (wk), Om Sharma, Dheeraj Thakur, Shri Ramamurthy, Aamir Hussain, Prem Yadav, Brajendra Gupta, Sunil Amber, Neeraj Mishra, Kisan Kamble, and Vignesh Surendran

Match Details

VCC vs MCC, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 32

Date and Time: 07 June 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

In recent games, the wicket at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague has produced fair competition between bat and ball. Pacers are likely to get some movement with the new ball.

As the ball comes on to the bat quickly, batting is relatively easier in the second innings. After winning the toss, both teams will look to chase.

VCC vs MCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Bhatia, who has excelled in recent ECS matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's Dream11 side. He might bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

O Sharma and S Dalton are the two best batsmen to pick in your Dream11 team. V Surendran is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. O Sharma smashed 35 runs in 16 balls and took two wickets against the Prague Barbarians CC.

All-rounders

A Hayat and F Heydenrych are the best all-rounders to pick in your Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and are also completing their quota of two overs. P Yadav is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are V Margasahayam and A Ali. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. N Mishra is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in VCC vs MCC Dream11 prediction team

O Sharma (MCC)

F Heydenrych (VCC)

A Hayat (VCC)

Vinohrady CC vs Moravian CC important stats for Dream11 team

A Hayat - 24 runs and five wickets

O Sharma - 35 runs and two wickets

F Heydenrych - 45 runs

Vinohrady CC vs Moravian CC Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS Czech Republic 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Bhatia, S Dalton, O Sharma, V Surendran, F Heydenrych, A Hayat, P Yadav, A Husain, A Ali, V Margasahayam, and N Mishra

Captain: A Hayat Vice Captain: O Sharma

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Bhatia, S Dalton, O Sharma, V Surendran, F Heydenrych, A Hayat, P Yadav, J Cope, S Ambar, V Margasahayam, and N Mishra

Captain: A Hayat Vice Captain: O Sharma

