VCT vs NSW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Australia Domestic One-Day Cup, Match 1

Victoria (VIC) will take on New South Wales in the opening game of the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Friday, September 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the VCT vs NSW Dream11 prediction.

Victoria had a forgettable run in the 2021-22 edition of the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup. They finished last, managing just one win from six encounters. Meanwhile, New South Wales won two games, while four of their group stage fixtures were washed out. But they managed to reach the final, where they lost to Western Australia.

VCT vs NSW Match Details, Australia Domestic One-Day Cup

The first match of the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2022-23 between Victoria and New South Wales will be played on September 23 at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. The game is set to take place at 5:35 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VCT vs NSW, Australia Domestic One-Day Cup, Match 1

Date & Time: September 23rd 2022, 5:35 AM IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

VCT vs NSW Pitch Report

The track at the Junction Oval in Melbourne is usually a good one to bat on. But the pacers could find some movement with the new ball, keeping the batters on their toes.

VCT vs NSW Probable Playing 11 today

Victoria team/injury news

Nic Maddison is unavailable as he is in England, finishing his county cricket commitments. Australia’s white-ball players are also unavailable as they are in India for a three-match T20I series.

Victoria Probable Playing XI: Marcus Harris, Will Pucovski, Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser McGurk, Matt Short, Peter Handscomb (c & wk), Will Sutherland, Scott Boland, Jonathan Merlo, Todd Murphy, Jon Holland.

New South Wales injury/team news

Australia’s white-ball players are unavailable as they are in India for a three-match T20I series.

New South Wales Probable Playing XI: Kurtis Patterson (c), Matthew Gilkes, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques, Jack Edwards, Jason Sangha, Liam Hatcher, Baxter Holt (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Tremain, Nathan Lyon.

Today’s VCT vs NSW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Peter Handscomb

Peter Handscomb is an experienced player who has a knack for playing big knocks in the middle order for Victoria. He averages 37.24 (3687 runs) in List A cricket.

Top Batter Pick

Daniel Hughes

Daniel Hughes has amassed 1539 runs at an average of 54.96 in his List A career. He has hit six hundreds and seven fifties in 31 outings.

Top All-rounder Pick

Will Sutherland

Will Sutherland has a good record in List A cricket. The Victoria seam-bowling all-rounder has taken 30 wickets and scored 198 runs in 18 List A games.

Top Bowler Pick

Ben Dwarshuis

Ben Dwarshuis has been a prolific T20 bowler on the Australian domestic circuit for a while now. But he has played only nine List A games, returning with 13 scalps. Hence, the left-arm seamer will be looking to impress in the one-day format as well.

VCT vs NSW match captain and vice-captain choices

Moises Henriques

Moises Henriques has been a consistent performer for NSW over the last few years. He has the ability to play big knocks and can chip in effectively with the ball as well.

Matt Short

Matt Short can contribute well with both the bat and ball. He was superb in the BBL 2021-22 (493 runs and eight wickets) and will be looking to carry that form into the 50-over format as well.

5 Must-picks with player stats for VCT vs NSW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Daniel Hughes (NSW)

Moises Henriques (NSW)

Will Sutherland (VCT)

Peter Handscomb (VCT)

Ben Dwarshuis (NSW)

VCT vs NSW match expert tips

Back the consistent performers from the Australian domestic circuit to deliver and accumulate some crucial points. All-rounders like Moises Henriques, Matt Short, and Will Sutherland might be crucial picks in the VCT vs NSW game.

VCT vs NSW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

VCT vs NSW Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Peter Handscomb, Matthew Gilkes

Batters: Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes, Will Pucovski

All-rounders: Moises Henriques (c), Matt Short (vc), Will Sutherland

Bowlers: Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Ben Dwarshuis

VCT vs NSW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

VCT vs NSW Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Peter Handscomb (c)

Batters: Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes (vc), Marcus Harris, Will Pucovski

All-rounders: Moises Henriques, Matt Short, Jonathan Merlo

Bowlers: Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Ben Dwarshuis

