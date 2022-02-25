VCT-W vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Women’s National Cricket League, Match 7

Victoria Women (VCT-W) will take on ACT Meteors (AM-W) in the seventh match of the Women's National Cricket League 2021-22 on Friday, February 25, 2022. The match will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Victoria are languishing at the bottom of the points table, having lost both their games this season. In their last outing, they suffered a 26-run defeat against New South Wales.

Meanwhile, ACT Meteors are third in the points table with one loss and one no result. Their last game against New South Wales was abandoned after just two overs due to rain.

VCT-W vs AM-W Probable Playing XIs

Victoria Women

Rhiann O'Donnell, Ellyse Perry(c), Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum(wk), Anna Lanning, Tayla Vlaeminck, Sophie Day, Samantha Bates, Amy Vine.

ACT Meteors

Katie Mack, Erica Kershaw(c)(wk), Rebecca Carter, Olivia Porter, Erin Osborne, Carly Leeson, Nicola Hancock, Zoe Cooke, Amy Yates, Alisha Bates, Gabrielle Sutcliffe.

Match Details

Match: Victoria Women vs ACT Meteors, Match 7.

Date and Time: Friday, February 25; 4:30 AM IST.

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Junction Oval in Melbourne is conducive for bowlers. There should be movement on offer for seamers. Fast bowlers could try to make full use of the overcast conditions.

Today's VCT-W vs AM-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicole Faltum: She has delivered with the bat in both games. She has racked up scores of 88 and 49 in her first two outings in the tournament.

Batters

Rhiann O'Donnell: She is a decent all-round option for her team. In her previous outing, she picked up a wicket at an economy rate of 4.50.

All-rounders

Elysse Perry: Perry is undoubtedly one of the best all-rounder in women's cricket. In her previous game, she hammered 120 runs, and also picked up a wicket.

Annabel Sutherland: Sutherland is another fine all-round pick for this game. He has one half-century and two wickets under her belt in the tournament.

Carly Leeson: Leeson had a great showing in her first game. She picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.75.

Bowlers

Sam Bates: Bates has performed brilliantly with the ball in the tournament. She has grabbed five wickets in two games.

Amy Yates: Yates was exceptional in the last game. She took four wickets at an economy rate of 6.22

Five best players to pick in VCT-W vs AM-W Dream11 prediction team

Elysse Perry: 206 points.

Nicole Faltum: 182 points.

Sam Bates: 165 points.

Annabel Sutherland: 131 points.

Amy Yates: 124 points.

Key stats for VCT-W vs AM-W Dream11 prediction team

Elysse Perry: Two innings, 132 runs, one wicket.

Nicole Faltum: Two innings, 137 runs.

Sam Bates: Two innings, five wickets.

Annabel Sutherland: Two innings, 57 runs, two wickets.

Amy Yates: One innings, four wickets.

VCT-W vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction

VCT-W vs AM-W Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicole Faltum, Rhiann O'Donnell, Elysse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Carly Leeson, Amy Yates, Sam Bates, Katie Mack, Amy Vine, Tayla Vlaeminck, Zoe Cooke.

Captain: Elysse Perry. Vice-Captain: Amy Yates.

VCT-W vs AM-W Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicole Faltum, Rhiann O'Donnell, Elysse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Carly Leeson, Amy Yates, Sam Bates, Anna Lanning, Rebecca Carter, Kim Garth, Erin Osborne.

Captain: Nicole Faltum. Vice-Captain: Annabel Sutherland.

