VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Women's National Cricket League 2022, Match 24

Victoria Women (VCT-W) will take on New South Wales Women (NSW-W) in the 24th game of the Women's National Cricket League on Saturday at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

Victoria have won two of their last five games, while New South Wales have won two of their last seven. The last time the two teams met, Victoria won by 88 runs.

New South Wales will look to win the game, but Victoria are a better team and expected to prevail.

VCT-W vs NSW-W Match Details

Match 24 of the Women's National Cricket League 2022 will be played on January 7 at the Junction Oval in Melbourne at 4:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: VCT-W vs NSW-W, Women's National Cricket League 2022, Match 24

Date and Time: January 7, 2023; 4:30 am IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Pitch Report

The Junction Oval in Melbourne has a well-balanced pitch conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs. The last game played here between Victoria and New South Wales saw 554 runs scored for the loss of 12 wickets.

VCT-W vs NSW-W Form Guide

VCT-W - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

NSW-W - Won 2 of their last 7 matches

VCT-W vs NSW-W Probable Playing XIs

VCT-W

No major injury update

Nicole Faltum (wk), Sophie Reid, Kim Garth, Ellyse Perry (c), Annabel Sutherland, Rhiann O'Donnell, Tess Flintoff, Georgia Wareham, Sam Bates, Sophie Day, Meg Lanning

NSW-W

No major injury update

Tahlia Wilson (wk), Erin Burns, Anika Learoyd, Sammy Jo Johnson, Lauren Cheatle, Sophie Luff, Lauren Smith, Hannah Darlington, Phoebe Litchfield, Saskia Horley, Ebony Hoskin

VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

T Wilson (7 matches, 227 runs)

Wilson, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. N Faltum is another good pick.

Batters

E Perry (5 matches, 305 runs, 5 wickets)

P Litchfield and Perry are the two best batter picks. K Garth is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

A Sutherland (5 matches, 324 runs, 4 wickets)

Sutherland and S Jo Johnson are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. E Burns is another good pick.

Bowlers

S Day (5 matches, 10 wickets)

The top bowler picks are E Hoskin and S Day. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. H Darlington is another good pick.

VCT-W vs NSW-W match captain and vice-captain choices

E Perry

Perry is one of the best players for Victoria. She bats in the middle order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks. She has smashed 305 runs and taken five wickets in the last five games.

A Sutherland

Sutherland is one of the best players for Victoria. She bats in the middle order and also completes her quota of overs. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has smashed 324 runs and taken four wickets in the last five games.

Five Must-Picks for VCT-W vs NSW-W, Match 24

E Burns - 183 runs and 3 wickets

S Jo Johnson - 85 runs and 10 wickets

E Perry - 305 runs and 5 wickets

A Sutherland - 324 runs and 4 wickets

S Day - 10 wickets

Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers, wh also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captains could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: T Wilson, N Faltum

Batters: E Perry, P Litchfield, K Garth

All-rounders: S Jo Johnson, E Burns, A Sutherland

Bowlers: S Day, E Hoskin, H Darlington

Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: N Faltum

Batters: E Perry, P Litchfield, K Garth, M Lanning

All-rounders: S Jo Johnson, E Burns, A Sutherland

Bowlers: S Day, E Hoskin, H Darlington

Poll : 0 votes