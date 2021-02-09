VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women’s National Cricket League Match – Feb 10, 2021

After a couple of days of break, the Australian Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL) 2020-21 is back. Victoria Women take on New South Wales Women in match number five of this tournament. The Junction Oval in Melbourne will be the venue for this fixture.

This is the first game of the tournament for both teams. Both Victoria Women and New South Wales Women have named strong squads and boast some international firepower.

While there is Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Elyse Villani and Georgia Wareham on one side (Victoria), the likes of Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner and Rachael Haynes are on the other (New South Wales).

Victoria will be looking to bounce back after an inconsistent and middling 2019-20 season. They won four and lost four, finishing in fourth place in the points table.

Meanwhile, New South Wales finished at the top of the points table last season. They won six out of their eight games, including two with bonus points. Thus, it promises to be a fascinating encounter.

Squads to choose from

Victoria Women: Meg Lanning (c), Makinley Blows, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Bhavisha Devchand, Elly Donald, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Zoe Griffiths, Anna Lanning, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Neale, Ellyse Perry, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Elyse Villani, Amy Vine, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

New South Wales Women: Alyssa Healy (c), Hannah Darlington, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Lisa Griffith, Rachael Haynes, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Lauren Smith, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson

Predicted Playing XIs

Victoria Women: Elyse Villani, Sophie Molineux, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Molly Strano, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Makinley Blows

New South Wales Women: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Rachael Haynes, Erin Burns, Tahlia Wilson, Ash Gardner, Rachel Trenaman, Hannah Darlington, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lauren Smith, Hayley Silver-holmes, Stella Campbell

Match Details

Match: Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women

Date: February 10, 2021, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Pitch Report

The track at the Junction Oval in Melbourne might be a decent one to bat on. The bowlers should also have something in it for them.

The pacers are likely to find some early movement and there might be some spin on offer as well. It will most probably be an all-round track and thus, 250 could be a par score.

VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Team for Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women - Women’s National Cricket League.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Tahlia Wilson, Rachel Trenaman, Kim Garth, Meg Lanning, Ash Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Stella Campbell, Lauren Smith, Annabel Sutherland

Captain: Ash Gardner Vice-captain: Meg Lanning

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Rachel Haynes, Kim Garth, Meg Lanning, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Stella Campbell, Hannah Darlington, Tess Flintoff, Annabel Sutherland

Captain: Ellyse Perry Vice-captain: Alyssa Healy