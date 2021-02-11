VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women’s National Cricket League Match – Feb 12, 2021

Match number six of the Women’s National Cricket League will see Victoria Women take on New South Wales Women at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. It will be the second meeting between the teams this season.

New South Wales finished atop the standings last season, but were defeated by Victoria Women in the season opener earlier this week. New South Wales Women, who won the toss and elected to bat first, scored 241 runs before being bowled out.

Victoria Women won the game by eight wickets and 44 balls to spare. Opening batseman and Australia international Elyse Villani scored a brilliant 135* and received good support from Meg Lanning and Sophie Molineux.

While Victoria Women will be eager to maintain their momentum, New South Wales Women will be desperate to open their account. As a result, we can expect a good game of cricket.

Squads to choose from

Victoria Women: Meg Lanning (c), Makinley Blows, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Bhavisha Devchand, Elly Donald, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Zoe Griffiths, Anna Lanning, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Neale, Ellyse Perry, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Elyse Villani, Amy Vine, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

New South Wales Women: Alyssa Healy (c), Hannah Darlington, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Lisa Griffith, Rachael Haynes, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Lauren Smith, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson

Predicted Playing XIs

Victoria Women: Elyse Villani, Sophie Molineux, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Molly Strano, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Makinley Blows

New South Wales Women: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Rachael Haynes, Erin Burns, Tahlia Wilson, Ash Gardner, Rachel Trenaman, Hannah Darlington, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lauren Smith, Hayley Silver-holmes, Stella Campbell

Match Details

Match: Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women

Date: February 12, 2021, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Pitch Report

It's a decent track to bat on and there will be some help for the bowlers as well. Both Victoria Women (VCT-W) and New South Wales (NSW-W) should be wary of losing wickets early.

VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

VCT - W vs NSW - W Dream11 Team

Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Tahlia Wilson, Rachel Trenaman, Kim Garth, Meg Lanning, Ash Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Elyse Villani, Stella Campbell, Lauren Smith, Annabel Sutherland

Captain: Sophie Molineux, Vice-captain: Rachel Trenaman

Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Tahlia Wilson, Rachel Trenaman, Kim Garth, Meg Lanning, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Sophie Molineux, Elyse Villani, Stella Campbell, Lauren Smith, Tess Flintoff

Captain: Alyssa Healy, Vice-captain: Elyse Villani