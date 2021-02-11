VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women’s National Cricket League Match – Feb 12, 2021

Match number six of the Women’s National Cricket League will see Victoria Women take on New South Wales Women at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. It will be the second meeting between the teams this season.
New South Wales finished atop the standings last season, but were defeated by Victoria Women in the season opener earlier this week. New South Wales Women, who won the toss and elected to bat first, scored 241 runs before being bowled out.
Victoria Women won the game by eight wickets and 44 balls to spare. Opening batseman and Australia international Elyse Villani scored a brilliant 135* and received good support from Meg Lanning and Sophie Molineux.
While Victoria Women will be eager to maintain their momentum, New South Wales Women will be desperate to open their account. As a result, we can expect a good game of cricket.
Squads to choose from
Victoria Women: Meg Lanning (c), Makinley Blows, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Bhavisha Devchand, Elly Donald, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Zoe Griffiths, Anna Lanning, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Neale, Ellyse Perry, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Elyse Villani, Amy Vine, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham
New South Wales Women: Alyssa Healy (c), Hannah Darlington, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Lisa Griffith, Rachael Haynes, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Lauren Smith, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson
Predicted Playing XIs
Victoria Women: Elyse Villani, Sophie Molineux, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Molly Strano, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Makinley Blows
New South Wales Women: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Rachael Haynes, Erin Burns, Tahlia Wilson, Ash Gardner, Rachel Trenaman, Hannah Darlington, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lauren Smith, Hayley Silver-holmes, Stella Campbell
Match Details
Match: Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women
Date: February 12, 2021, 4:30 AM IST
Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne
Pitch Report
It's a decent track to bat on and there will be some help for the bowlers as well. Both Victoria Women (VCT-W) and New South Wales (NSW-W) should be wary of losing wickets early.
VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Tahlia Wilson, Rachel Trenaman, Kim Garth, Meg Lanning, Ash Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Elyse Villani, Stella Campbell, Lauren Smith, Annabel Sutherland
Captain: Sophie Molineux, Vice-captain: Rachel Trenaman
Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Tahlia Wilson, Rachel Trenaman, Kim Garth, Meg Lanning, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Sophie Molineux, Elyse Villani, Stella Campbell, Lauren Smith, Tess Flintoff
Captain: Alyssa Healy, Vice-captain: Elyse VillaniPublished 11 Feb 2021, 06:23 IST