VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Australian Women's ODD 2022-23, Match 11

Victoria Women will lock horns with Tasmania Women (VCT-W vs TAS-W) in the 11th match of the Australian Women's ODD 2022-23 on Tuesday, October 4. Junction Oval in Melbourne will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 prediction for today's Australian Women's ODD 2022-23 game.

Victoria will be led by Sophie Molineux, with Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, and Nicole Faltum the other big names in the squad. They haven't won a game yet, losing one to the South Australian Scorpions and drawing their other encounter.

Tasmania, meanwhile, will be led by the experienced Elyse Villani and will play their first game of the tournament against Victoria.

VCT-W vs TAS-W, Match Details

The 11th match of the Australian Women's ODD 2022-23 between Victoria Women and Tasmania Women will be played on October 4 at Junction Oval in Melbourne.

The game is set to commence at 04:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women, Australia Women's ODD, 2022-23.

Date and Time: October 4, 2022; 04:30 AM IST.

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne.

VCT-W vs TAS-W, Pitch Report

The pitch at Junction Oval is a largely balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers will also get some movement with the new ball. The average first-innings score at the venue is 227 runs.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by team batting first: 3.

Matches won by team bowling first: 2.

Average 1st innings score: 227.

Average 2nd innings score: 203.

VCT-W vs TAS-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Victoria Women: DLLLW.

Tasmania Women: WWWWW.

VCT-W vs TAS-W Probable Playing 11 today

Victoria Women injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Victoria Women Probable Playing XI

Sophie Molineux (c), Makinley Blows, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Nicole Faltum (wk), Kim Garth, Ella Hayward, Tess Flintoff, Rhiann O'Donnell, Sophie Day, Samantha Bates.

Tasmania Women injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Tasmania Women Probable Playing XI :

Emma Manix (wk), Elyse Villani (c), Lizelle Lee, Sasha Moloney, Naomi Stalenberg, Emma Thompson, Nicola Carey, Sarah Coyte, Molly Strano, Amy Smith, Hayley Holmes.

VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicole Faltum

Faltum is a talented right-handed batter and wicketkeeper who is yet to show her abilities, having been dismissed for a duck in the previous game.

Top Batter Pick

Ellyse Perry (117 runs & one wicket in two matches, SR: 81.82)

Perry has been an effective batting all-rounder in the format and doesn't need any introduction given her exploits for Australia. She has scored 117 runs at a strike rate of 81.82 while picking up one wicket in two games. The all-rounder is a must-have for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Annabel Sutherland (140 runs & one wicket in two matches, SR: 99.91)

Sutherland is a fine all-round pick for this game. She has a century and one wicket under her belt in the tournament, making her a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this contest.

Top Bowler Pick

Sophie Day (Four wickets in two matches; E.R: 3.62)

Sophie Day has performed brilliantly with the ball in the tournament. She has grabbed four wickets at an economy rate of 3.62 in two games and could get you plenty of points in this match.

VCT-W vs TAS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Sophie Molineux

She has been in fine form with the ball, taking three wickets and scoring 56 runs at a strike rate of 5.66 in two games. Molineux could be an excellent captaincy choice in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Kim Garth

She has been doing well so far, taking two wickets in as many games. Garth could be a good pick for your Dream11 Fantasy team for this match.

5 must-picks with player stats for VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 fantasy cricket

Players Players Stats Ellyse Perry 117 runs in two games Sophie Dey Four wickets in two games Annabel Sutherland 140 runs in two games Mckinley Blows 30 runs in two games Tess Flintoff Eight runs & one wicket in two games

VCT-W vs TAS-W match expert tips 11th match

Nicola Carey is a top bowling all-rounder who has been in great form in recent years. She has scored 154 runs and picked up 17 wickets at an average of 32.40 in 23 ODI matches. Carey is a fantastic multiplier choice for your Dream11 fantasy team heading into this match.

VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 11th match, Head To Head League

Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Nicole Faltum.

Batters: Ellyse Perry, Kim Garth, Elyse Villani, Lizelle Lee.

All-Rounders: Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey.

Bowlers: Sophie Dey, Molly Strano, Samantha Bates.

VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 11th match, Grand League

Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Nicole Faltum.

Batters: Ellyse Perry, Kim Garth, Elyse Villani.

All-Rounders: Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham.

Bowlers: Sophie Dey, Samantha Bates, Sarah Coyte.

