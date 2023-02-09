VCT-W vs WA-W Women Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WNCL 2022-23, Match 35

Victoria Women (VCT-W) will take on Western Australia Women (WA-W) in the 35th match of the Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL) 2022-23 at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Friday, February 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the VCT-W vs WA-W Dream11 prediction.

Both teams are stuck in the middle of the table. Victoria Women are fourth with 15 points, losing their last three games. Overall, they have three wins, five losses, and a no-result to their name. On the other hand, Western Australia Women are above them with 19 points. They have a win-loss record of 4-5.

VCT-W vs WA-W Women Match Details, WNCL 2022-23

The 35th match of the Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23 between Victoria Women and Western Australia Women will be played on February 10 at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VCT-W vs WA-W Women, Match 35, WNCL 2022-23

Date & Time: February 10th 2023, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

VCT-W vs WA-W Pitch Report

Two WNCL 2022-23 matches have been played at Junction Oval in Melbourne, with 279 and 281 being the first-innings scores. Pacers will find some movement with the new ball.

VCT-W vs WA-W Women Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Victoria Women: L, L, L, W, W

Western Australia Women: W, L, L, L, W

VCT-W vs WA-W Women Probable Playing 11 today

Victoria Women team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Victoria Women Probable Playing XI: Sophie Reid, Nicole Faltum (c & wk), Olivia Henry, Ella Hayward, Tess Flintoff, Rhiann O'Donnell, Tiana Atkinson, Jasmine Nevins, Sophie Day, Rhys McKenna, Samantha Bates.

Western Australia Women team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Western Australia Women Probable Playing XI: Amy Edgar, Chloe Piparo (c), Lisa Griffith, Mathilda Carmichael, Ashley Day, Piepa Cleary, Charis Bekker, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Poppy Stockwell (wk), Zoe Britcliffe.

Today’s VCT-W vs WA-W Women Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicole Faltum (8 innings, 256 runs, 9 catches, 4 stumpings)

Nicole Faltum has been in good touch with the bat in the WNCL 2022-23, amassing 256 runs at an average of 42.66. She has also taken nine catches and affected four stumpings.

Top Batter Pick

Chloe Piparo (9 matches, 402 runs)

Chloe Piparo has scored 402 runs, including five half-centuries, in nine innings at an average of 57.42 and a strike rate of 83.22.

Top All-rounder Pick

Tess Flintoff (7 matches, 76 runs, 5 wickets)

Tess Flintoff can be quite effective with both the bat and ball. She has five scalps to her name, in addition to scoring 76 runs at a strike rate of 95 in four outings with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Sophie Day (9 matches, 17 wickets)

Sophie Day has been a consistent bowler for Victoria. The left-arm spinner has taken 17 scalps at an average of 17.64 and a strike rate of 22.7.

VCT-W vs WA-W Women match captain and vice-captain choices

Amy Edgar (9 matches, 152 runs, 13 wickets)

Amy Edgar has made a solid all-round impact this season. The seam-bowling all-rounder has picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 4.26. On the batting front, she has scored 152 runs in seven outings.

Lilly Mills (9 matches, 17 wickets)

Lilly Mills is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the WNCL 2022-23. The 22-year-old off-spinner has returned with 17 wickets at an economy rate of 4.51.

5 Must-picks with player stats for VCT-W vs WA-W Women Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Amy Edgar 152 runs & 13 wickets in 9 matches Chloe Piparo 402 runs in 9 matches Lilly Mills 17 wickets in 9 matches Sophie Day 17 wickets in 9 matches Nicole Faltum 256 runs in 8 innings

VCT-W vs WA-W Women match expert tips

All-rounders and bowlers will have a big role to play and the likes of Tess Flintoff, Amy Edgar, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Lilly Mills, and Sophie Day will be the ones to watch out for in the VCT-W vs WA-W game.

VCT-W vs WA-W Women Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

VCT-W vs WA-W Women Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nicole Faltum

Batters: Mathilda Carmichael, Chloe Piparo (vc)

All-rounders: Rhiann O'Donnell, Tess Flintoff, Amy Edgar (c)

Bowlers: Piepa Cleary, Samantha Bates, Taneale Peschel, Lilly Mills, Sophie Day

VCT-W vs WA-W Women Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

VCT-W vs WA-W Women Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nicole Faltum

Batters: Mathilda Carmichael, Chloe Piparo, Tiana Atkinson

All-rounders: Tess Flintoff, Amy Edgar, Jasmine Nevins

Bowlers: Piepa Cleary, Lilly Mills (c), Zoe Britcliffe, Sophie Day (vc)

