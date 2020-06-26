VFNR vs LBR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast Match - June 27th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for VFNR vs LBR match of St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.

The Vieux Fort North Raiders take on the Laborie Bay Royals in Match 8 of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.

St Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy GICB v VFNR Dream11 Tips

Game 8 of the St. Lucia T10 Blast sees the Vieux Fort North Raiders take on Laborie Bay Royals in what could prove to be an exciting clash. The North Raiders didn’t get off to the most ideal of starts with young Kimani Melius choosing to make an example out of them in their opening match.

The Laborie Bay Royals, on the other hand, are yet to play a game in the tournament so far. They would, however, want to make a great first impression and start off well instead of playing catch up later in the tournament.

The Vieux Fort North Raiders would want to make up for their defeat in the previous game against the Royals. The Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground awaits a cracker between these two teams that have a lot to prove.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

Vieux Fort North Raiders

Ernell Sextius, Garvey Mitchel, Jermain Harding, Atanus Alberson, Ricky Hippolyte, Shem Paul, Travis Gifford, Junior Peter, Al Prince, Chrislon Fanis, David Naitram, Jevin Isidore, Curtly Johnny.

Laborie Bay Royals

Advertisement

Daran Jn-Pierre, Nick Andrew, Shervin George, Michael Francois, Murlan Sammy, Denlee Anthony, Kamanie Laure, Rick Moses, Ulric George, Zephaniah Edwin, Tracy Peter, Tyran Theordore, Awene Edward

Predicted Playing XI

Vieux Fort North Raiders

Al Prince (C), Junior Peter, Ernell Sextius, Jevin Isidore, David Naitram, Curtly Johnny, Jermain Harding, Atanus Alberson, Ricky Hippolyte, Shem Paul, Travis Gifford

Laborie Bay Royals

Denlee Anthony, Rick Moses, Ulric George, Awene Edward, Nick Andrew, Shervin George, Daran Jn-Pierre, Murlan Sammy, Tracy Peter, Tyron Theordone, Michael Francois

Match Details

Match: Vieux Fort North Raiders v Laborie Bay Royals

Date: June 27th, 2020 at 12.00 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia

Pitch Report

The surface at Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground has proved to be a batting paradise in the first 3 days of the tournament, and we’re expecting another belter of a track. Add the quick outfield to the mix, and the batsmen have just the conditions that they’d need.

St. Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

VFNR v LBR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Anthony, C Fanis, J Isidore, R Moses, C Johnny, J Harding, N Andrew, S George, R Hippolyte, S Paul, M Sammy

Captain - C Johnny, Vice-captain - J Isidore

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Anthony, C Fanis, J Isidore, R Moses, C Johnny, J Harding, N Andrew, S George, A Alberson, S Paul, T Gifford

Captain - S Paul, Vice-captain - N Andrew

All matches of the St. Lucia T10 Blast will be streamed live on the Fancode app.