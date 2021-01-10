VID vs RJS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group D Match – Jan 11, 2021

The Indian domestic cricket season is underway and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is off to a solid start. There are as many as 10 games on the second day. One of them will see Vidarbha squaring off against Rajasthan at the Emerald High School Ground in Indore.

Last season, Vidarbha were agonisingly close to qualifying for the Super League in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but crashed out due to net run rate. They had a stunning start as they won four games in a row. But they lost two on the bounce by big margins which knocked them out of the competition. Ganesh Satish and his men will look to go one better this time around.

On the other hand, Rajasthan were in the same group as Vidarbha and they lost two out of their first three games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last season. But they came back really well to win three games in a row to qualify for the Super League, where they played well.

However, they lost in the semi-finals against Tamil Nadu. The Ashok Menaria-led side will hope to go one better this season.

Squads to choose from

Vidarbha: Ganesh Satish, Apoorv Wankhade, Akshay Wakhare, Jitesh Sharma, Akshay Karnewar, Akshay Wadkar, Lalit M Yadav, Siddhesh Wath, Yash Thakur, Rushabh Rathod, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Rathod, Atharva Taide, Mohit Kale, Nachiket Bhute

Rajasthan: Rajesh Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Ashok Menaria, Aniket Choudhary, Arjit Gupta, Ankit Lamba, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Aditya Garhwal, Manender Narender Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Chandrapal Singh, Rahul Chahar, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Rajat Choudhary

Predicted Playing XIs

Vidarbha: Jitesh Sharma, Apoorv Wankhade, Akshay Wadkar (wk), Ganesh Satish (c), Rushabh Rathod, Akshay Karnewar, Nachiket Bhute, Darshan Nalkande, Lalit Yadav, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wakhare

Rajasthan: Ankit Lamba, Deepak Chahar, Mahipal Lomror, Rajesh Bishnoi, Ashok Menaria (c), Manender Narender Singh (wk), Salman Khan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Ravi Bishnoi

Match Details

Match: Vidarbha vs Rajasthan

Date: January 10th 2021, 12 PM IST

Venue: Emerald High School Ground, Indore

Pitch Report

The Emerald High School Ground in Indore should produce a good track to bat on. It is likely to take some turn but the batsmen will enjoy the conditions.

With this being an afternoon game, the ball may not move around too much for the pacers, and dew will not play a factor either. 160-165 could well be a par total on this ground.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (VID vs RJS)

Dream11 Team for Vidarbha vs Rajasthan - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group D.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jitesh Sharma, Manender Narender Singh, Ganesh Satish, Rajesh Bishnoi, Ankit Lamba, Akshay Karnewar, Mahipal Lomror, Darshan Nalkande, Akshay Wakhare, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar

Captain: Deepak Chahar Vice-captain: Akshay Karnewar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jitesh Sharma, Apoorv Wankhade, Rushabh Rathod, Rajesh Bishnoi, Ashok Menaria, Akshay Karnewar, Mahipal Lomror, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wakhare, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar

Captain: Mahipal Lomror Vice-captain: Apoorv Wankhade