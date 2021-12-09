Most runs, most wickets and points table of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 (Updated till December 9)

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 saw its second day of action on December 9, with all teams in the five elite groups and the plate group seen plying their trade.

Vidarbha and Odisha, who have eight points apiece, occupy the top two spots in the Elite Group A points table of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. They are followed by Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, who have garnered four points apiece so far. Andhra and Jammu & Kashmir are languishing at the bottom of the group.

Tamil Nadu are the only team in Elite Group B to have won both their matches thus far. While Karnataka, Bengal, Mumbai and Puducherry have won and lost an encounter each, Baroda have suffered reversals in both their matches to date.

Saurashtra and Hyderabad are placed atop the Elite Group C points table of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. Delhi and Jharkhand follow them in the standings. Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are still searching for their first wins of the tournament.

Maharashtra have jumped to top spot in Elite Group D. They are four points ahead of Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand. Chandigarh are the only team without a win in the group.

Rajasthan and Services are the two unbeaten teams in Elite Group E of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. While Punjab and Goa have four points apiece, Railways and Assam are yet to open their accounts in the tournament.

Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland have a hundred percent record in the Plate Group. While Sikkim and Mizoram have both won and lost a match, Bihar, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh have come up short in both their encounters thus far.

Following are the team standings in all six groups after the second day of matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22:

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Highest Run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Maharashtra's Ruturaj Gaikwad has consolidated his position as the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. He has amassed 290 runs in two matches, with a top score of an unbeaten 154. Gaikwad's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 113.72 and are studded with 28 fours and nine sixes.

Vidarbha's Atharva Taide has jumped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 228 runs thus far, with his unbeaten 164 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Taide has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 125.27, with the help of 20 boundaries and eight sixes.

Meghalaya's Chirag Khurana is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. He has aggregated 217 runs in two innings, with an unbeaten 117 being his best effort. Khurana has a decent strike rate of 87.50 and has struck 17 fours and two maximums.

Most Wickets

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Highest Wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Vidarbha's Yash Thakur, with eight scalps to his credit, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 2 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. He has 5/53 as his best returns but has been slightly expensive, having conceded an average of 6.68 runs per over.

Tamil Nadu's M Siddharth and Mizoram's Dika Ralte have accounted for seven dismissals apiece in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 thus far. The former is placed second on the wicket-taking charts due to his better average.

Siddharth has a best effort of 4/23 and an excellent economy of 3.47. Ralte, who has 5/60 as his best performance, has an acceptable economy of 5.23.

