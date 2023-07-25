VK vs MON Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Global T20 League match - July 25th, 2023

Vancouver Knights (VK) and Montreal Tigers (MT) will face each other in the ninth match of the Global T20 League at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario on July 26, Wednesday.

The Knights currently hold the fourth spot on the points table with one win and a loss. The Tigers, on the other hand, remain undefeated so far and are currently occupying the second spot on the table.

With a roster comprising numerous top-class players, MT will strive to continue their winning momentum when they take on VK. On that note, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the VK vs MON Dream11 game.

#3 Chris Lynn (MON) - 9 Credits

BBL - Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Stars

Montreal Tigers opening batter Chris Lynn is the team's leading run-scorer with 86 runs at an average of 86. The dashing batter is expected to put up a show in the upcoming encounter.

Lynn is expected to score some crucial runs in the powerplay overs, making him a good captaincy choice in the VK vs MON Dream11 team.

#2 Rassie van der Dussen (VK) - 9 Credits

South Africa v England - 2nd One Day International

Vancouver Knights' top-order batter Rassie van der Dussen is another player to keep an eye on. He has so far scored 82 runs from two innings at an average of 41.

Van der Dussen has a lot of strokes to offer in this particular format and we can expect him to bring his side back to winning ways. He could be an impactful captaincy or vice-captaincy choice in the VK vs MON Dream11 team.

#1 Shakib Al Hasan (MON) - 90 Credits

Bangladesh v England - 3rd T20 International

Montreal Tigers could rely heavily on Shakib Al Hasan in this encounter. The star all-rounder has scored 62 runs and picked up four wickets in just two matches. Given his ability to win a plethora of fantasy points in both batting and bowling departments, he can be picked to lead your VK vs MON Dream11 team.