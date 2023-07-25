Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers - Dream11 Prediction - Global T20 Canada 2023

Vancouver Knights will take on Montreal Tigers in match number nine of the Global T20 Canada 2023 at the CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario on Wednesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the VK vs MON Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Vancouver Knights lost a close encounter to start the tournament as they fell nine runs short while chasing 152 against Toronto Nationals. However, they bounced back well to beat Mississauga Panthers in their second fixture as they chased down 159 on the final ball.

On the other hand, Montreal Tigers are unbeaten in this competition so far. They have two wins so far. They chased down 137 with ease against Surrey Jaguars before they hunted down 141 with 25 balls to spare against Mississauga Panthers.

VK vs MON, Match Details

The 9th match of the Global T20 Canada 2023 between Vancouver Knights and Montreal Tigers will be played on July 26th 2023 at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario. The game is set to take place at 1 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: VK vs MON

Date & Time: July 26th 2023, 1 AM IST

Venue: CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario

Pitch Report

The track at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario has been a good one to bat on. Four out of the six completed matches have been won by the teams chasing. Thus, another relatively high-scoring encounter could be on the cards.

VK vs MON Probable Playing 11 today

Vancouver Knights Team News

No major injury concerns.

Vancouver Knights Probable Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Reeza Hendricks, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rassie van der Dussen (c), Fabian Allen, Corbin Bosch, Ravinderpal Singh, Harsh Thaker, Ruben Trumpelmann, Nawab Singh, Junaid Siddique

Montreal Tigers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Montreal Tigers Probable Playing XI: Muhammad Waseem, Chris Lynn (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Sherfane Rutherford, Dilpreet Singh, Carlos Brathwaite, Srimantha Wijeratne (wk), Matthew Spoors, Aayan Afzal Khan, Abbas Afridi, Kaleem Sana

Today’s VK vs MON Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Vriitya Aravind (2 matches, 35 runs)

Vriitya Aravind has batted well in the two games so far. The UAE wicket-keeper batter has mustered 35 runs in two innings while striking at 159.09.

Top Batter Pick

Chris Lynn (2 matches, 86 runs)

Chris Lynn has been batting really well. He has aggregated 86 runs in two games and he has a strike-rate of 143.33. He has hit 12 fours and two sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Harsh Thaker (2 matches, 75 runs, 1 wicket)

Harsh Thaker can be very effective with both bat and ball. The off-spinning all-rounder has scored 75 runs at a strike-rate of 138.88. With the ball, he has got one scalp at an economy of 6.28.

Top Bowler Pick

Kaleem Sana (2 matches, 4 wickets)

Kaleem Sana is in top form with the ball. The Canada left-arm pacer has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.12 in this tournament.

VK vs MON match captain and vice-captain choices

Shakib Al Hasan (2 matches, 62 runs, 4 wickets)

Shakib Al Hasan has had a massive all-round impact. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has scored 62 runs at a strike-rate of 167.56. With the ball, he has returned with four wickets at an economy rate of 5.75.

Rassie van der Dussen (2 matches, 82 runs)

Rassie van der Dussen is in excellent touch with the bat. He has amassed 82 runs in two matches and he is striking at 178.26. He has struck seven sixes as well.

5 Must-picks with player stats for VK vs MON Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Shakib Al Hasan 62 runs & 4 wickets in 2 matches Rassie van der Dussen 82 runs in 2 matches Chris Lynn 86 runs in 2 matches Harsh Thaker 75 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches Kaleem Sana 4 wickets in 2 matches

VK vs MON match expert tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders and explosive top-order batters and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Harsh Thaker, Chris Lynn and Rassie van der Dussen will be the ones to watch out for.

VK vs MON Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers - Global T20 Canada 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Chris Lynn, Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Corbin Bosch, Carlos Brathwaite, Harsh Thaker

Bowlers: Kaleem Sana, Ruben Trumpelmann, Abbas Afridi

VK vs MON Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers - Global T20 Canada 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Chris Lynn (vc), Rassie van der Dussen, Fakhar Zaman, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Corbin Bosch, Carlos Brathwaite, Harsh Thaker (c), Fabian Allen

Bowlers: Kaleem Sana