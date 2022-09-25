WA-W vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's National Cricket League 2022, Match 6

Western Australia Women (WA-W) will take on the ACT Meteors (AM-W) in match 6 at the Women's National Cricket League 2022 on Sunday, September 25, at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the WA-W vs AM-W Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

The ACT Meteors lost their last match against Western Australia Women by eight wickets. Western Australia Women, on the other hand, performed exceptionally well in the last match against the ACT Meteors and won the match by eight wickets.

The ACT Meteors will try their best to win the match, but Western Australia Women are a relatively better team. Western Australia Women are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

WA-W vs AM-W Match Details

The sixth match of the Women's National Cricket League 2022 will be played on September 25 at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth. The game is set to take place at 7.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WA-W vs AM-W, Women's National Cricket League 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: September 25, 2022, 7.30 am IST

Venue: W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth

Pitch Report

The W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

The last match played on this pitch was between Western Australia Women and ACT Meteors, where a total of 290 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

WA-W vs AM-W Form Guide

WA-W - W

AM-W - L

WA-W vs AM-W Probable Playing XI

WA-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Chloe Piparo (c), Beth Mooney, Maddy Darke (wk), Mathilda Carmichael, Charis Bekker, Amy Edgar, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Alana King, Georgia Wyllie, and Lilly Mills.

AM-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Matilda Lugg (wk), Katie Mack, Rebecca Carter, Olivia Porter, Holly Ferling, Carly Leeson, Angelina Genford, Amy Yates, Chloe Rafferty, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, and Alisha Bates

WA-W vs AM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B Mooney (1 match, 17 runs)

B Mooney, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. She smashed 17 runs in the last match against the ACT Meteors.

Batters

C Piparo (1 match, 75 runs)

C Piparo and K Mack are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Carmichael is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

A Edgar (1 match, 2 wickets)

A Edgar and O Porter are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. C Leeson is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A King (1 match, 5 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A King and H Ferling. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. T Peschel is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WA-W vs AM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Edgar

A Edgar is one of the best all-rounders in the Western Australia Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. She is the best captaincy pick for today's match. She took two wickets in the last match.

A King

A King is one of the best bowler picks in the Western Australia Women's squad who will bowl in death overs and bat in the lower-middle order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She picked up five wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for WA-W vs AM-W, Match 6

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points C Piparo 75 runs 90 points R Carter 65 runs 99 points A King 5 wickets 183 points O Porter 16 runs and 1 wicket 48 points H Ferling 1 wicket 33 points

Western Australia Women vs ACT Meteors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Western Australia Women vs ACT Meteors Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Western Australia Women vs ACT Meteors Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney

Batters: K Mack, M Carmichael, C Piparo, R Carter

All-rounders: O Porter, A Edgar, C Leeson

Bowlers: A King, H Ferling, T Peschel

Western Australia Women vs ACT Meteors Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Western Australia Women vs ACT Meteors Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney

Batters: K Mack, C Piparo, R Carter

All-rounders: O Porter, A Edgar

Bowlers: A King, H Ferling, T Peschel, A Bates, L Mills

