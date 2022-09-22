WA-W vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23 Match 3

Western Australia Women will take on the ACT Meteors (WA-W vs AM-W) in Match 3 of the Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23 on Friday, September 23. The WACA Ground in Perth will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WA-W vs AM-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Western Australia finished with the wooden spoon in the 2021-22 edition of the Women’s National Cricket League. They returned with seven losses and a no-result and will desperately be looking for an improved display this season.

The Meteors, meanwhile, fared decently. They had a win-loss record of 4-3 from eight games (one no-result) and put in some good performances.

WA-W vs AM-W Match Details

The third match of the Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23 between Western Australia Women and ACT Meteors will be played on September 23, 2022, at WACA Ground, Perth.

The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WA-W vs AM-W, Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23.

Date & Time: September 23, 2022, 7:30 AM IST.

Venue: WACA Ground, Perth.

Pitch Report

The track at the WACA Ground in Perth usually offers some very good pace and bounce to the fast bowlers. But batters can play their shots on the up and hence, an even contest between bat and ball could be in store for this game.

WA-W vs AM-W Probable Playing 11 today

Western Australia Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Western Australia Women Probable Playing XI

Chloe Piparo (c), Beth Mooney, Maddy Darke (wk), Mathilda Carmichael, Charis Bekker, Amy Edgar, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Alana King, Georgia Wyllie, Sheldyn Cooper.

ACT Meteors Team News

No major injury concerns.

ACT Meteors Probable Playing XI

Angela Reakes, Katie Mack, Rebecca Carter, Olivia Porter, Holly Ferling, Carly Leeson, Annie Wikman, Zoe Cooke, Amy Yates, Chloe Rafferty, Gabrielle Sutcliffe.

Today’s WA-W vs AM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney has the ability to play match-winning knocks on a consistent basis. She has scored 1750 runs for Australia in ODI cricket and averages exactly 50 in the format.

Top Batter Pick

Chloe Piparo

Chloe Piparo had a decent run in the 2021-22 season. She scored 157 runs in seven innings, including one half-century, and will look to build on that this time around.

Top All-rounder Pick

Carly Leeson

Carly Leeson made some effective contributions with both bat and ball in last season’s tournament. She picked up eight wickets at an economy of 4.04 and also chipped in with 82 runs.

Top Bowler Pick

Taneale Peschel

Taneale Peschel can be backed as one of the safe bowling options for your Dream11 fantasy team. She took four wickets in the 2021-22 edition and has been a consistent performer in Australian domestic cricket.

WA-W vs AM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Alana King

Alana King is an excellent wicket-taking option and has bowled superbly for Australia in the recent past. She took five wickets in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Over the course of her short ODI career, King has 14 scalps to her name and can be very handy with the bat lower down the order as well.

Katie Mack

Katie Mack is the star player and a critical component of the AM-W line-up. She can pile on big scores and can also chip in with the ball if required.

5 Must-picks for WA-W vs AM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Beth Mooney (WA-W).

Alana King (WA-W).

Katie Mack (AM-W).

Holly Ferling (AM-W).

Chloe Piparo (WA-W).

WA-W vs AM-W match expert tips

Some of the top names from Australian cricket are in Western Australia's ranks in Beth Mooney and Alana King. They will undoubtedly be the top picks for this game.

Consistent performers like Katie Mack, Carly Leeson, Taneale Peschel and Chloe Piparo in domestic cricket can be backed to come good as well.

WA-W vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Western Australia Women vs ACT Meteors - Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Beth Mooney.

Batters: Katie Mack, Mathilda Carmichael, Chloe Piparo, Amy Edgar.

All-rounders: Carly Leeson, Olivia Porter, Charis Bekker.

Bowlers: Holly Ferling, Alana King, Taneale Peschel.

WA-W vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Western Australia Women vs ACT Meteors - Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Beth Mooney.

Batters: Katie Mack, Chloe Piparo, Amy Edgar.

All-rounders: Carly Leeson, Olivia Porter, Georgia Wyllie.

Bowlers: Holly Ferling, Amy Yates, Alana King, Piepa Cleary.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far