WA-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Women's National Cricket League 2022, Match 9

Western Australia (WA-W) will take on New South Wales Breakers (NSW-W) in match 9 of the Women's National Cricket League on Sunday at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the WA-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

The Breakers have won only one of their three games. Western Australia, meanwhile, have had a great start to their campaign, winning two of their three outings.

The Breakers will look to win here, but Western Australia are a better team and should prevail.

WA-W vs NSW-W Match Details

Match 9 of the Women's National Cricket League 2022 will be played on October 2 at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney at 4:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match WA-W vs NSW-W, Women's National Cricket League 2022, Match 9

Date and Time: October 2, 2022; 4:30 AM IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Pitch Report

The North Sydney Oval in Sydney is well-balanced, offering a lot of help for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs. The last games here was between Western Australia Women and New South Wales Breakers, where 388 runs were scored for the loss of 14 wickets.

WA-W vs NSW-W Form Guide

WA-W - W W L

NSW-W - L L W

WA-W vs NSW-W Probable Playing XIs

WA-W

No major injury update

Chloe Piparo (c), Beth Mooney, Maddy Darke (wk), Mathilda Carmichael, Charis Bekker, Amy Edgar, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Alana King, Georgia Wyllie, and Lilly Mills

NSW-W

No major injury update

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Tahlia Wilson, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Anika Learoyd, Maitlan Brown, Sammy Jo Johnson, Lauren Smith, Jade Allen, and Ebony Hoskin

WA-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B Mooney (3 matches, 221 runs)

B Mooney, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper. She bats in the top order and can also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. She smashed 53 against New South Wales.

Batters

C Piparo (3 matches, 119 runs)

C Piparo and P Litchfield are the two best batter picks. M Carmichael is another good pick. They all bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

E Burns (3 matches, 105 runs, 2 wickets)

A Gardner and E Burns are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Jo Johnson is another good pick.

Bowlers

A King (3 matches, 23 runs, 8 wickets)

The top bowler picks are A King and P Cleary. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. T Peschel is another good pick.

WA-W vs NSW-W match captain and vice-captain choices

E Burns

E Burns is one of the best all-rounders in the New South Wales squad, as she bats in the top order and also bowls at the death. She's the best captaincy pick, having smashed 105 runs and taken two wickets in the last three games.

A King

A King is one of the best bowler picks in the Western Australia squad who bowls at the death and bats in the lower middle order. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has taken eight wickets in three games.

Five Must-Picks for WA-W vs NSW-W, Match 9

C Piparo 119 runs 150 points B Mooney 221 runs 296 points A King 8 wickets 321 points E Burns 105 runs and 2 wickets 199 points S Jo Johnson 28 runs and 6 wickets 193 points

Western Australia Women vs New South Wales Breakers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers, who also bat in the top order. Making them captain or vice-captain would be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Western Australia Women vs New South Wales Breakers Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: B Mooney, A Healy

Batters: P Litchfield, M Carmichael, C Piparo

All-rounders: S Jo Johnson, A Gardner, E Burns

Bowlers: A King, P Cleary, T Peschel

Western Australia Women vs New South Wales Breakers Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: B Mooney

Batters: P Litchfield, M Carmichael, C Piparo

All-rounders: S Jo Johnson, A Gardner, E Burns, A Edgar

Bowlers: A King, M Brown, T Peschel

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far