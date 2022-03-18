WA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WNCL 2021-22, Match 24

Western Australia Women (WA-W) will take on Queensland Fire (QUN-W) in the 24th match of the WNCL 2021-22 at the Chisholm Oval in Canberra on Friday.

Western Australia Women are yet to win a game in the WNCL so far, with their batting unit not being up to the mark. They will be keen to end their campaign on a winning note. Queensland Fire Women, meanwhile, are fourth in the standings with two wins and three losses. They need a miracle to make it to the second spot, but Queensland did beat Western Australia by 69 runs the last time the two teams met.

WA-W vs QUN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

WA-W XI

Chloe Piparo (c), Maddy Darke (wk), Maia Bouchier, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Amy Edgar, Molly Healy, Taneale Peschel, Poppy Stockwell, Georgia Wyllie, Zoe Britcliffe

QUN-W XI

Tara Wheeler, Georgia Voll, Charli Knott, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Laura Kimmence (c), Holly Ferling, Lucy Hamilton, Caitlin Mair (wk), Georgia Prestwidge, Grace Parsons

Match Details

WA-W vs QUN-W, WNCL 2021-22, Match 12

Date and Time: 18th March, 2022, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Chisholm Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Chisholm Oval in Canberra generally favors the bowlers, with big scores not being common at the venue. Batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. 200 could prove to be the par score on this ground.

Today’s WA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Maddy Darke hasn’t been in the best of form lately, but she remains the best bet for the wicketkeeper-batter slot. Having scored just nine runs in the last match, she will be eyeing a big knock today.

Batters

Georgia Voll has scored 134 runs in five WNCL matches at an average of 26.8. She also has four wickets to her name.

Maia Bouchier scored her first half-century of the tournament in the last match against Queensland Fire Women, albeit in a losing cause. She smashed 79 runs off 70 deliveries.

All-rounder

Amy Edgar has scored 165 runs at an average of 41.25 while also picking up six wickets from six matches. She will be a splendid multiplier choice for your WA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Georgia Prestwidge is a prolific wicket-taker who has taken 11 wickets in six matches at an average of 16.45.

Top 5 best players to pick in WA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 prediction team

Georgia Prestwidge (QUN-W) – 394 points

Georgia Voll (QUN-W) – 320 points

Charli Knott (QUN-W) – 285 points

Amy Edgar (WA-W) – 283 points

Zoe Britcliffe (WA-W) – 281 points

Important stats for WA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 prediction team

Georgia Prestwidge: 11 wickets

Georgia Voll: 134 runs and 4 wickets

Amy Edgar: 165 runs and 6 wickets

Zoe Britcliffe: 8 wickets

Mikayla Hinkley: 178 runs

WA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WNCL 2021-22)

WA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Maddy Darke, Georgia Voll, Charli Knott, Mikayla Hinkley, Maia Bouchier, Amy Edgar, Georgia Wyllie, Georgia Prestwidge, Zoe Britcliffe, Holly Ferling, Taneale Peschel.

Captain: Amy Edgar. Vice-Captain: Georgia Prestwidge.

WA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Maddy Darke, Georgia Voll, Charli Knott, Mikayla Hinkley, Maia Bouchier, Amy Edgar, Grace Parsons, Georgia Wyllie, Georgia Prestwidge, Zoe Britcliffe, Holly Ferling.

Captain: Georgia Voll. Vice-captain: Mikayla Hinkley.

Edited by Samya Majumdar