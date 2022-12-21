WA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's National Cricket League 2022, Match 17

Western Australia Women will take on Queensland Fire Women (WA-W vs QUN-W) in match 17 at the Women's National Cricket League 2022 on Wednesday, December 21. The WACA Ground in Perth will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the WA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Western Australia Women have won two of their last four matches. Queensland Fire Women, on the other hand, have won all of their last four matches and will try to continue their dominance.

Western Australia will try their best to win the match as they look to get their campaign on track after an inconsistent start. However, the Queensland Fire are a relatively better team and have form on their side as well, making them the favorites to emerge victorious from this match-up.

WA-W vs QUN-W Match Details

Match 17 of the Women's National Cricket League 2022 will be played on December 21 at the WACA Ground in Perth. The game is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Western Australia Women vs Queensland Fire Women, Women's National Cricket League 2022, Match 17.

Date and Time: December 21, 2022, 12:00 PM IST.

Venue: WACA Ground, Perth.

Pitch Report

The WACA Ground in Perth has a well-balanced pitch, which will offer plenty of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs of either innings.

WA-W vs QUN-W Form Guide

Western Australia Women - Won two of their last four matches.

Queensland Fire Women - Won all of their last four matches.

WA-W vs QUN-W Probable Playing XI

WA-W Playing XI

No major injury updates for Western Australia heading into this match.

Maddy Darke (wk), Poppy Stockwell, Mathilda Carmichael, Chloe Piparo, Ashley Day, Charis Bekker, Amy Edgar, Georgia Wyllie, Piepa Cleary, Sheldyn Cooper, Zoe Britcliffe.

QUN-W Playing XI

No major injury updates for the Queensland Fire ahead of this encounter.

Georgia Redmayne (wk), Caitlin Mair, Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Laura Kimmince, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Sippel, Lucy Hamilton.

WA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

G Redmayne (Four matches, 166 runs)

G Redmayne, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for your Dream11 side for this match. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches.

M Drake is another good pick for you to consider adding to your fantasy team.

Batters

G Voll (Four matches, 187 runs, one wicket)

G Voll and C Piparo are the two best batter picks for your WA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 fantasy team. Voll has been in superb form, scoring 187 runs in four matches while also chipping in with a wicket.

L Kimmince is another good pick for you to weigh up for this Women's National Cricket League 2022 clash.

All three players will bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in this match.

All-rounders

J Jonassen (Four matches, 39 runs, six wickets)

J Jonassen and A Edgar are the best all-rounder picks for this match as they will bat in the top order and are also expected to complete their quota of overs. Jonassen has been impressive so far, picking up six wickets in four matches while also contributing a handy 39 runs.

C Knott is another good pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

Bowlers

C Sippel (Four matches, 19 runs, eight wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Mills and C Sippel. Sippel in particular has been superb, picking up eight wickets in four matches in this tournament.

Overall, both Mills and Sippel have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches. They are also expected to bowl in the death overs, which will increase their chances of picking up wickets.

P Cleary is another good pick for your WA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

WA-W vs QUN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

J Jonassen

J Jonassen is one of the best players in the Queensland Fire Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. Jonassen has already smashed 39 runs and taken six wickets in the Women's National Cricket League 2022.

A Edgar

A Edgar is one of the best picks for the captaincy or vice-captaincy from the Western Australia Women's squad. She will bat in the middle order and is expected to complete her quota of overs.

Since the pitch is decent, Edgar could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has scored 57 runs and taken five wickets in four matches in this tournament.

5 Must-Picks for WA-W vs QUN-W, Match 17

J Jonassen - 39 runs and six wickets.

A Edgar - 57 runs and five wickets.

G Redmayen - 166 runs.

G Voll - 187 runs and one wicket.

C Sippel - 19 runs and eight wickets.

Western Australia Women vs Queensland Fire Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death-over bowlers, who will bowl late in the innings. Additionally, if they also bat in the top order, it will improve your chances of amassing plenty of points.

Making these players your captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

WA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Western Australia Women vs Queensland Fire Women Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: G Redmayne.

Batters: G Voll, C Piparo, L Kimmince.

All-rounders: J Jonassen, A Edgar, C Knott.

Bowlers: L Mills, P Cleary, C Sippel, G Prestwidge.

WA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Western Australia Women vs Queensland Fire Women Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: G Redmayne.

Batters: G Voll, C Piparo, L Kimmince.

All-rounders: J Jonassen, A Edgar.

Bowlers: L Mills, P Cleary, C Sippel, G Prestwidge, T Peschel.

