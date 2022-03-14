WA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Australia Women's ODD, Match 22

Western Australia Women (WA-W) will take on Queensland Fire Women (QUN-W) in the 22nd match of the Australia Women's ODD 2021-22 on Tuesday, March 15. The match will be held at the Chisholm Oval in Canberra.

Western Australia Women's performances in this tournament have been nothing short of a nightmare. They have had four losses and one no-result game in five matches played, leaving them at the bottom of the points table.

The Queensland Fire Women's performances have been similarly disappointing, with the team going winless in their last four games. Both teams will be looking for a victory that will propel them forward.

WA-W vs QUN-W Probable Playing XIs

WA-W

Chloe Piparo (c), Maddy Darke, Maia Bochier, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Amy Edgar, Molly Healy, Teneale Peschel, Georgia Wyllie, Zoe Britcliffe, Sheldyn Cooper

QUN-W

Caitlin Mair (wk), Laura Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Georgia Voll, Charli Knott, Ellie Johnston, Tara Wheeler, Grace Parsons, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Sippel, Holly Ferling

Match Details

Match: Western Australia Women vs Queensland Fire Women, Australia Women's ODD, 2021-22.

Date and Time: March 15, 2022; 04:30 AM IST.

Venue: Chisholm Oval, Canberra.

Pitch Report

Chisholm Oval's pitch is slower and ideally adapted to spinners. Teams have a better chance of winning the game if they choose to bowl first. A total of 230 could be considered a par score.

Today's WA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Maddy Darke: She has scored 106 runs in four games in this tournament at an average of 26.50. She could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Mikayla Hinkley: She has been doing well so far, scoring 114 runs in five games at an average of 22.80. That makes her a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

All-rounders

Amy Edgar: Edgar has been outstanding for her team thus far, picking up five wickets and scoring 156 runs in four games at an average of 52.00. She is a decent player to have in your Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Courtney Sippel: She has been able to keep the opposing batters quiet so far in the tournament. In five games, Sippel has taken seven wickets at an average of 27.14.

5 best players to pick in WA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 prediction team

Chloe Piparo (WA-W): 115 points.

Mikayla Hinkley (QUN-W): 165 points.

Caitlin Mair (QUN-W): 98 points.

Georgia Wyllie (WA-W): 145 points.

Georgia Prestwidge (QUN-W): 315 points.

Key stats for WA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 prediction team

Grace Parsons - 13 runs and four wickets in three games; bowling average: 37.54

Georgia Voll - 98 runs and one wicket in four games; batting average: 25.50

Charli Knott - 79 runs and four wickets in five games; bowling average: 43.33.

WA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction

WA-W vs QUN-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Maddy Darke, Mikayla Hinkley, Charli Knott, Georgia Voll, Amy Edgar, Georgia Wyllie, Grace Parsons, Holly Ferling, Georgia Prestwidge, Piepa Cleary, Courtney Sippel.

Captain: Amy Edgar | Vice-captain: Georgia Prestwidge.

WA-W vs QUN-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Maddy Darke, Chloe Piparo, Mikayla Hinkley, Charli Knott, Georgia Voll, Amy Edgar, Georgia Wyllie, Grace Parsons, Holly Ferling, Georgia Prestwidge, Piepa Cleary, Courtney Sippel.

Captain: Courtney Sippel | Vice-captain: Amy Edgar.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee