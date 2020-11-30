WAR vs HL Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s CSA 4-Day Franchise Series Match – November 30th, 2020

In the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series, the Warriors take on the Lions at St George's Park on Monday. Both sides have played three games each so far.

The Warriors have won one game and lost the remaining two. The team has struggled to find the right combination this season, and will be looking to get their team in order ahead of their next game.

Lions, on the other hand, also haven't had a good season so far, having won, lost and drawn one game each. They find themselves in a spot of bother with just 33.78 points.

Squads to choose from

Warriors

Rudi Second, Gihahn Cloete, Mohammed Yaseen Vallie, Edward Moore, Matthew Breetzke, Sinethemba Qeshile, Marco Marais, Wihan Lubbe, JJ Sumts, Lesiba Ngoepe, Ayabulela Gqamane, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Glenton Stuurman, Tshepo Ntuli, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Stefan Tait, Marco Jansen and Jade De Klerk.

Lions

Ryan Rickelton, Nicky Van Den Bergh, Rassie Van Der-Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Dominic Hendricks, Wesley Marshall, Joshua Richards, Kagiso Rapulana, Dwaine Pretorius, Wiaan Mulder, Nono Pongolo, Tladi Bokako, Delano Potgieter, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Malusi Siboto, Aaron Phangiso, Bjorn Fortuin, Lutho Sipamla, Sisanda Magala and Eldred Hawken.

Predicted Playing XI

Warriors

Matthew Breetzke, Edward Moore, Mohammed Yaseen Vallie, Rudi Second, Wihan Lubbe, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lesiba Ngoepe, Marco Jansen, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Marcello Piedt and Basheeru-Deen Walters.

Lions

Joshua Richards, Dominic Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Wesley Marshall, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rapulana, Delano Potgieter, Malusi Siboto, Sisanda Magala, Aaron Phangiso and Tladi Bokako.

Match Details

Match: Warriors vs Lions

Venue: St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Date: 30th November - 3rd December 2020

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at Port Elizabeth is expected to play in favour of the batsmen. During previous games held at this venue, we've witnessed high-scoring encounters with the average first innings score being around 350.

However, the pitch is expected to slow down as the innings progresses. The bowlers will have their task cut out during the first couple of days.

WAR vs HL Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

WAR vs HL Dream 11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Second, M Breetzke, M Y Vallie, D Hendricks, K Rapulana, L Ngoepe, W Mulder, M Jansen, M Nabe, M Siboto and A Phangiso.

Captain: D Hendricks Vice-Captain: W Mulder

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Rickelton, M Breetzke, M Y Vallie, D Hendricks, E Moore, D Potgieter, W Mulder, M Jansen, S Magala, M Siboto and A Phangiso.

Captain: M Breetzke Vice-Captain: A Phangiso