WAR vs SMA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 42

The Smashers (SMA) will take on the Warriors (WAR) in the 42nd match of the BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022 on Thursday at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

The Warriors are in top form as they have continuously won matches and performed really well in their last game. The Smashers haven't played to their best level in this year's Pondicherry tournament and are currently placed in second-last position.

Though the Smashers will be eager for a win, we expect the Warriors to have a strong hold on this match due to their recent dominance.

WAR vs SMA Probable Playing XI

SMA Playing XI

M Mathavan (c & wk), A Kulkarni, Mohit Mittan, P Sunil Kumar, Adithya Reddy, Vijay Rajaram, Akshay Jain S, Rishi Raut, Mohammed Shafeequddin, S Sivakumar, and V Singh

WAR Playing XI

Y Avinash Jadhav (wk), R Premraj (c), Selvan M, B Prabu, S Sivasubramanian, S Santhamoorthy, G Tamizhmani, P Ratnaparkhe, S Yadav-I, Kannan Vignesh, and M Pandey

Match Details

WAR vs SMA, BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 42

Date and Time: 2nd June 2022, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry is conducive to batting, and the top-order batters should do well. Bowlers are expected to dominate the middle overs, with pacers playing a key role.

In this encounter, spinners have a chance to steal the show, especially in the second innings. Both teams would want to bat second since the second innings pitch is more favorable to hitters.

WAR vs SMA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Y Avinash is the best wicket-keeper pick for the Dream11 team as he is batting in the top order and also doing well behind the stumps. M Mathavan is another good wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

M Mittan is the best batter pick for the Dream11 team as he is batting in the top order. He hammered 88 runs in just 33 balls against the Royals. R Premraj is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

R Adithya and P Ratnaparkhe are the top all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of two overs. S Santhamoorthy is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Jain and M Pandey are the best bowler picks for the Dream11 team. M Pandey took three wickets in his last match against the Avengers. S Yadav is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in WAR vs SMA Dream11 prediction team

M Mittan (SMA)

R Adithya (SMA)

P Ratnaparkhe (WAR)

Important stats for WAR vs SMA Dream11 prediction team

A Jain - 133 runs and eight wickets

M Pandey - Nine wickets

M Mittan - 291 runs and two wickets

WAR vs SMA Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Y Avinash, R Premraj, M Mittan, P Sunil, S Santhamoorthy, P Ratnaparkhe, R Adithya, A Jain, S Yadav, M Pandey, and V Singh

Captain: P Ratnaparkhe Vice Captain: R Adithya

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Y Avinash, R Premraj, M Mittan, P Sunil, S Santhamoorthy, P Ratnaparkhe, V Rajaram, R Adithya, A Jain, M Pandey, and V Singh

Captain: P Ratnaparkhe Vice Captain: M Mittan

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far