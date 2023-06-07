WAS vs DER Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 7, 2023

Birmingham Bears and Derbyshire will engage in a fierce battle in the 2023 T20 Blast on Wednesday, June 7, at Birmingham, scheduled to commence at 11 pm IST.

Derbyshire find themselves just above rock bottom in the North Group points table, with only two wins from six matches. On the other hand, Birmingham Bears are second with four wins in six games.

Although the Bears had a fantastic winning streak of four consecutive matches, they have unfortunately lost their last two matches.

On that note, Here are three players who you can pick as captains and vice-captains for WAS vs DER Dream11 team.

Squads for WAS vs DER

Warwickshire squad

Moeen Ali (c), Ed Barnard, Chris Benjamin, Jacob Bethell, Danny Briggs, Henry Brookes, Alex Davies, Sam Hain, Olly Hannon-Dalby, Jake Lintott, Glenn Maxwell, Craig Miles, Dan Mousley, Chris Woakes, Rob Yates.

Derbyshire squad

Haider Ali, Luis Reece, Tom Wood, Harry Came, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy (c), Brooke Guest (wk), Anuj Dal, Mattie McKiernan, Alex Thomson, Zak Chappell, Mark Watt, George Scrimshaw, Zaman Khan, Ben Aitchison.

#3 Zak Chappell (DER) - 8.5 Credits

Notts Outlaws v Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality Blast T20

Zak can be an ideal choice for the vice-captain position in the WAS vs DER Dream11 team. In six matches, he has taken 10 wickets, including the best bowling innings (BBI) and best bowling figures (BBF) of 3/32.

Having an average of 19.30 and an economy rate of 8.39, he has displayed consistent and impactful performances so far.

#2 Sam Hain (WAS) - 8.5 Credits

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Birmingham Bears - Vitality Blast T20

If you want to maximize fantasy points, it is highly recommended to choose Sam Hain as the captain of your WAS vs DER Dream11 team. Representing the Bears, he has accumulated an impressive 303 runs in the matches played, with a highest score of 97* and an outstanding average of 151.50.

With a strike rate of 167.40, Hain has consistently delivered remarkable performances, making him an excellent choice for the captaincy role.

#1 Wayne Madsen (DER) - 9 Credits

Notts Outlaws v Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality Blast T20

If you are looking to maximize fantasy points, Wayne Madsen is a compelling choice as the captain of your team. Having played six matches, he has amassed an impressive 392 runs, including a highest score of 109* and an exceptional average of 98.00.

Having a strike rate of 156.17, Madsen has consistently performed at a high level.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's WAS vs DER Dream11 contest? Wayne Madsen Zak Chappell 0 votes