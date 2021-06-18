WAS vs LAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 18th, 2021

Warwickshire will lock horns with Lancashire in Match No. 44 of Vitality T20 Blast 2021 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday.

Warwickshire currently top the North Group with four wins from five games. They are in red-hot form and will look to continue their dominant run in the competition.

Lancashire, meanwhile, have had a mixed T20 Blast season so far, winning three games and losing two. They come into this fixture on the back of a defeat and will look to get back to winning ways.

On that note, here are three players you can choose to make captain and vice-captain for your Dream 11 team.

#1 Carlos Brathwaite

West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has taken the most wickets for Warwickshire this season in the T20 Blast. He has nine scalps from five games at an average of 14.33 and an economy of 7.23.

Brathwaite has also scored 91 runs, with a high score of 44, at a strike rate of 154.23. His all-round abilities make him a valuable option for your Dream 11 team.

#2 Sam Hain

Right-handed batsman Sam Hain is Warwickshire’s leading run-scorer in the T20 Blast this season. He has plundered 251 runs from five games and is the third-highest run-scorer in the league. Striking at 152.12, Hain has been consistent with the bat, notching up three fifties.

The 25-year-old is in great form with the bat in the T20 Blast and can fetch plenty of points for your Dream 11 team.

#3 Liam Livingstone

Lancashire opening batsman Liam Livingstone is in the form of his life. He has amassed 254 runs from five games at an average of 63.50. Livingstone is the second-highest run-getter in the T20 Blast this season.

Against Durham in their last match, Livingstone scored a patient 65 at the top of the order. He also bowled four overs and picked up a wicket whilst giving away just 25 runs. Aside from being a destructive batter, Livingstone is also a handy bowler who can scalp wickets at regular intervals.

