WAU vs VCT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Australia Domestic One-Day Cup (Marsh Cup) Match - March 23rd, 2021

Western Australia will take on Victoria in the 11th match of the Marsh Cup on Tuesday.

Western Australia have had a mixed campaign so far, winning and losing one apiece, while one game was washed out. With five points and a net run rate of -0.889, they are fourth in the Marsh Cup standings. Western Australia need to win both their remaining matches to keep their hopes of reaching the final alive.

Meanwhile, Victoria have virtually no chance of making it to the final. Having played three matches, they have lost twice, while the other game was washed out. With just one point to their name, Victoria are fifth in the Marsh Cup standings.

Squads to choose from:

Western Australia

Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman, Shaun Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Hilton Cartwright, Nick Hobson, Aaron Hardie, Joel Paris, Liam Guthrie, Liam O’Connor, Cameron Gannon, Matt Kelly

Victoria

Sam Harper, Nic Maddinson, Peter Handscomb (c), Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Xavier Crone, Will Parker, Todd Murphy, Zak Evans, Brody Couch, Marcus Harris, Jon Holland, James Pattinson, Will Sutherland

Predicted Playing XIs

Western Australia

Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman, Shaun Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Hilton Cartwright, Nick Hobson, Aaron Hardie, Joel Paris, Liam Guthrie, Liam O’Connor

Victoria

Sam Harper (wk), Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Peter Handscomb (c), Matthew Short, Mackenzie Harvey, Scott Boland, Jon Holland, James Pattinson, Todd Murphy, Will Sutherland

Match Details

Match: Western Australia vs Victoria, Match 11

Venue: WACA Ground, Perth

Date & Time: 23rd March, 2021, 7:30 AM IST

Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to favor the pacers as it is one of the fastest pitches in Australia. Bowlers can expect a good bounce and carry on this track. It could prove to be a high-scoring game as scores in excess of 300 are easily achieved at the venue.

Marsh Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WAU vs VCT)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Peter Handscomb, Sam Whiteman, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Green, Matt Short, Joel Paris, James Pattinson, Jon Holland

Captain: Cameron Green. Vice-captain: Peter Handscomb

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Sam Harper, Sam Whiteman, Cameron Bancroft, Nic Maddinson, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Joel Paris, James Pattinson, Jon Holland

Captain: Nic Maddinson. Vice-captain: Sam Whiteman