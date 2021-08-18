WEF-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women's Match 32

Match 32 of the Hundred Women's 2021 has Welsh Fire Women taking on the London Spirit Women at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Wednesday.

The London Spirit will be looking to end The Hundred league phase with a win. But they face a decent Welsh Fire side who will be keen to avoid the wooden spoon in front of their home crowd.

WEF-W vs LNS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

WEF-W XI

Hayley Matthews, Bryony Smith, Georgia Redmayne, Sarah Taylor (wk), Sophie Luff (c), Georgia Hennessy, Katie George, Piepa Cleary, Nicole Harvey, Hannah Baker and Alice MacLeod

LNS-W XI

Naomi Dattani, Tammy Beaumont (wk), Heather Knight (c), Deandra Dottin, Danielle Gibson, Deepti Sharma, Charlotte Dean, Grace Scrivens, Susie Rowe, Sophie Munro and Chloe Tryon

Match Details

WEF-W vs LNS-W, The Hundred Women's, Match 32

Date and Time: 18th August 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sophia Gardens is expected to be a good one to bat on with some help on offer for the bowlers. Although the pacers aren't expected to generate much movement, they will look to use their variations to good effect. The spinners will come into play in the middle overs with some turn on offer for them. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 120-130 being a good total at this venue.

Today's WEF-W vs LNS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Tammy Beaumont: Although England international Tammy Beaumont has been inconsistent in The Hundred, she is still one of the best batters in the world. Given the nature of the pitch, Beaumont is a must-have in your WEF-W vs LNS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Georgia Redmayne: Georgia Redmayne might not have fired for the Welsh Fire, but she is capable of scoring some quick runs at the top of the order. She will be looking to make amends today with a decent batting track on offer.

All-rounder

Bryony Smith: Bryony Smith has been one of the standout all-rounders in The Hundred, with her left-arm spin often being the Welsh Fire's go-to option in the death overs. Smith will be key with the bat as well, making her a good addition to your WEF-W vs LNS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Danielle Gibson: Danielle Gibson has been handy with both the bat and ball, even earning a promotion in the batting unit. Given her impact in recent games, Gibson is surely one to keep an eye out for today.

Top 3 best players to pick in WEF-W vs LNS-W Dream11 prediction team

Hayley Matthews (WEF-W) - 550 points

Linsey Smith (WEF-W) - 307 points

Deepti Sharma (LNS-W) - 350 points

Important stats for WEF-W vs LNS-W Dream11 prediction team

Heather Knight: 180 runs in 7 The Hundred matches, SR: 124.13

Hayley Matthews: 214 runs and 9 wickets in 7 The Hundred matches

Deepti Sharma: 8 wickets in 7 The Hundred matches; SR: 16.87

WEF-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

WEF-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Georgia Redmayne, Georgia Hennessy, Hayley Matthews, Deepti Sharma, Bryony Smith, Piepa Cleary, Danielle Gibson, Nicole Harvey and Sophie Munro

Captain: Tammy Beaumont. Vice-captain: Bryony Smith

WEF-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Georgia Redmayne, Sophie Luff, Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Bryony Smith, Piepa Cleary, Danielle Gibson, Nicole Harvey and Freya Davies

Captain: Tammy Beaumont. Vice-captain: Hayley Matthews

Edited by Samya Majumdar