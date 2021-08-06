WEF-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women's Match 20

Match 20 of the Hundred Women's 2021 will see Welsh Fire (Women) take on Trent Rockets (Women) at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Friday.

The resurgent Trent Rockets are back in action in The Hundred action as they eye a third consecutive win at the expense of Welsh Fire. Welsh Fire have also won two out of their four The Hundred games and would ideally look to solidify their chances of a playoff finish with two points today.

WEF-W vs TRT-W Probable Playing 11 Today

WEF-W XI

Bryony Smith, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne, Sarah Taylor (wk), Sophie Luff (c), Georgia Hennessy, Piepa Cleary, Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Nicole Harvey and Hannah Baker

TRT-W XI

Sammy Jo-Johnson, Rachel Priest (wk), Nat Sciver (c), Katherine Brunt, Heather Graham, Sarah Glenn, Abbey Freeborn, Emily Windsor, Kathryn Bryce, Georgia Davis and Nancy Harman

Match Details

WEF-W vs TRT-W, The Hundred Women's, Match 20

Date and Time: 6th August 2021, at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons in Cardiff with help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. While there isn't likely to be much swing available for fast bowlers, there is value in hitting the hard lengths consistently. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for an even contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 120-130 being a good total at the venue.

Today's WEF-W vs TRT-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Sarah Taylor: Veteran 'keeper Sarah Taylor was at her best in the previous game, even being adjudged the Hero of the Match for a handy knock and impeccable glovework. With form on her side, Taylor is surely a must-have in your WEF-W vs TRT-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Georgia Redmayne: Georgia Redmayne has blown hot and cold this season despite looking good with the bat at times. With good batting conditions expected, Redmayne could be a handy option for today's game.

All-rounders

Sammy Jo-Johnson: Sammy Jo-Johnson has been sensational with both the bat and ball this season for the Trent Rockets. One can bank on her to deliver crucial points for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Piepa Cleary: Welsh Fire pacer Piepa Cleary has picked up wickets consistently in The Hundred. With her experience playing in her favor, she should be a good addition to your fantasy team.

Sarah Glenn: Although Sarah Glenn hasn't really fired with the ball, she is capable of dismantling opposition with her leg-spin. Handy with the bat as well, Glenn is surely one to keep an eye on in today's game.

Top 5 best players to pick in WEF-W vs TRT-W Dream11 prediction team

Hayley Matthews (WEF-W) - 348 points

Sammy Jo-Johnson (TRT-W) - 387 points

Nat Sciver (TRT-W) - 291 points

Katherine Brunt (TRT-W) - 240 points

Heather Graham (TRT-W) - 195 points

Important stats for WEF-W vs TRT-W Dream11 prediction team

Nat Sciver: 136 runs in four The Hundred matches; SR: 149.45

Hayley Matthews: 155 runs in four The Hundred matches, SR: 139.63

Sarah Taylor: 47 runs in three the Hundred matches, SR: 111.90

Bryony Smith: 26 runs and three wickets in four The Hundred matches

Sammy Jo-Johnson: 9 wickets and 71 runs in four The Hundred matches

WEF-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

WEF-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rachel Priest, Georgia Redmayne, Georgia Hennessy, Sophie Luff, Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Bryony Smith, Piepa Cleary, Sarah Glenn and Nicole Harvey

Captain: Nat Sciver. Vice-captain: Georgia Redmayne

WEF-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rachel Priest, Georgia Redmayne, Georgia Hennessy, Katie George, Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Bryony Smith, Piepa Cleary, Sarah Glenn and Hannah Baker

Captain: Bryony Smith. Vice-captain: Nat Sciver

