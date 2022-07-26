West Indies vs India Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 3rd ODI - July 27th, 2022

West Indies and India will clash in the third and final ODI of their three-match series on Wednesday, July 27, at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain.

India pulled off another thrilling win in the second ODI as they went 2-0 up to claim the series. West Indies will be keen to grab a consolation win and get some momentum going into the T20I series that follows.

The hosts put up 311 runs on the board for the loss of six wickets, batting first. After putting India in trouble, they failed to defend the total as the visitors got over the line with two deliveries and as many wickets to spare.

It was another close game but West Indies will be disappointed to have let India beat them once again. This is their second consecutive ODI series defeat.

India will be pleased to have come out on top in another nail-biting clash. Different players stepping up under pressure comes as a huge plus as they go into the final game with the aim of completing a 3-0 whitewash. Both the games have been exciting and we can expect another tight contest.

On that note, here's a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side ahead of the third ODI.

#3 Shai Hope

West Indies v England - T20 International Series First T20I (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Shai Hope disappointed in the first game but proved his worth in the second match. He scored a magnificent century, hitting 115 runs off 135 deliveries. His knock included eight fours and three sixes. Hope is also the leading run-getter for the West Indies this series with 122 runs at an average of 61.00.

His brilliant ton went in vain as the hosts eventually lost the game. However, Hope getting amongst big runs is always a positive sign for them. They will expect him to carry his form into the final game as well.

The 28-year-old now has 4193 runs from 100 ODIs in his career at a healthy average of 49.91.

#2 Kyle Mayers

England Nets Session (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Kyle Mayers is the second-highest run-scorer for West Indies this series, with 114 runs from two matches at an average of 57 and a strike-rate of 125.27.

He followed up his 75 in the first game with a quick-fire 23-ball 39 in the second match, opening the innings. These runs came at a strike-rate of 169.57. His ability to score at a brisk pace is something that has stood out for him.

The second game also saw the 29-year-old contribute with the ball and pick up a couple of wickets. West Indies will look forward to another all-round performance from him.

India v England - 2nd T20 International (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Prior to the West Indies tour, there was criticism coming Shreyas Iyer’s way. The right-handed middle-order batter, however, has made a strong comeback, emerging as the leading run-scorer for India this series with 117 runs at an average of 58.50.

He impressed with 54 in the opening game and backed it up with a well-made 63 in the second, thus scoring consecutive half-centuries.

Iyer will look to carry out his form in the final ODI as well and help India complete a clean sweep. The 27-year-old has 1064 runs from 29 matches at a healthy average of 42.56.

