West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 3rd ODI Match - Jul 12, 2021

West Indies Women will be up against Pakistan Women in the third game of the five-match ODI series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Monday.

West Indies Women will come into this match high on confidence after winning both of the first two matches of the five-match ODI series. They will be delighted with their performances so far this series. They bowled exceptionally well in the last ODI and tamed the Pakistan Women for just 120. They hosts are unbeaten in this series so far and will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum in this upcoming match as well.

Pakistan Women, on the other hand, will be extremely disappointed with their performances on this tour so far. The visitors are yet to register their first win having lost as many as five games to West Indies Women. They lost the three-match T20I series by 0-3 and are trailing by 0-2 in the five-match ODI series. This will be a must-win game for them if they want to save themselves from another heartbreaking series loss. Javeria Khan & co. will be looking forward to learning from their mistakes in the previous matches and make a strong comeback on Monday.

We can expect another thrilling contest between the two quality sides on Monday.

Squads to choose from

West Indies Women

Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight (WK), Kyshona Knight, Stafanie Taylor (C), Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack, Caneisha Isaac and Aaliyah Alleyne.

Pakistan Women

Muneeba Ali, Ayesha Zafar, Javeria Khan (C), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Nahida Khan, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Sidra Ameen, Javeria Rauf, Iram Javed, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Maham Tariq, Kainat Imtiaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Saba Nazir, Rameen Shamim, Syeda Aroob Shah, Kaynat Hafeez, Ayesha Naseem and Najiha Alvi.

Probable Playing XIs

West Indies Women

Stafanie Taylor (C), Anisa Mohammed, Kycia Knight (WK), Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack.

Pakistan Women

Javeria Khan (C), Muneeba Ali, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Ayesha Zafar, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.

Match Details

Match: West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 3rd ODI

Date & Time: 12th July 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium was in favor of the bowlers in the last match played between West Indies Women’s “A” Team and Pakistan Women’s “A” Team. The batters struggled to play big shots on this track. While the track is better suited for pacers, the spinners will also have a say as the game progresses. Anything around 220 should be a good first innings score at this venue. Teams winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big total on the board

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WI-W vs PK-W)

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - 3rd ODI

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kycia Knight, Deandra Dottin, Javeria Khan, Kyshona Knight, Omaima Sohail, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Nida Dar, Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell, Diana Baig.

Captain: Hayley Matthews. Vice-captain: Stafanie Taylor.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muneeba Ali, Deandra Dottin, Kyshona Knight, Omaima Sohail, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar, Anisa Mohammed, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu.

Captain: Stafanie Taylor. Vice-captain: Nida Dar.

Edited by Samya Majumdar