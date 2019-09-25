Where to find the best tips & tricks for your Fantasy 11?

Now that you have started participating in BalleBaazi cricket fantasy leagues, you might have won on a few instances as well. However, it can sometimes be really tough for a player to select the perfect team and win prizes in a game. But the best part about this fastest-growing fantasy cricket platform is that you get expert guidance and insights on how to make a team and players to watch out for in a match.

The player can log onto the BalleBaazi Blogs to 2get latest and best insights about teams, matches, statistics and other important information which can be used to choose the best BalleBaazi 11. One can read the pre-match insights such as pitch report, boundary length, weather, probable selections, etc.

The platform contains articles on the players’ performance, their form, strength, weaknesses, etc. It also covers the predictions which can help a player in making his team. The promotional articles contain the information about the codes and offers through which a player can multiply the cash in his BalleBaazi account to keep on playing uninterruptedly without any worries of running out of cash in his account.

The blog section covers every match detail like how the match progressed, how did the batsmen and bowlers perform, the reason for winning or losing the match, etc. This insight can be very helpful in selecting one’s team and in turn increase the probability of winning the league and the prize money.

There are a number of blogs present on the platform containing the analysis of the performance of the players in the series. This helps in analysing the player’s batting/bowling style and preferences, which in turn, help one in selecting the team, based on the pitch and ground conditions.

Most of the articles cover fantasy tips and tricks which, if analysed properly, can help in choosing the best team and selecting the captain and the vice-captain. The captain accumulates points at a rate of 2X and the vice-captain adds points at a rate of 1.5X. If selected strategically, a player can accumulate maximum points and win the game quite easily.

If you have started playing BalleBaazi fantasy cricket recently, the blogs and articles can be your best friends while choosing a team of your own. It is the reason for the difference between an average player and the best player. Most articles cover ways and methods to earn big points and if you follow them smartly, you surely stand a better chance to win than those who do not read the blogs too often. The exclusive fantasy tips in the articles help you make a team that would certainly help you in winning big.