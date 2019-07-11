WI-A vs IND-A, 1st ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - July 11th, 2019

As the senior sides come back with the disappointment of not going further in what has been in a competitive World Cup, the A-sides of West Indies and India begin their month-long series on Thursday with the first game being played at Antigua.

Both sides possess talented and experienced youngsters in Keemo Paul and Shreyas Iyer on either side. Both sets of players would be looking to kickstart their journey to a potential 2023 ICC World Cup berth for their nation with good performances in such tours.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for this game.

Squads to choose from

West Indies A

Sunil Ambris, Rovman Powell, Kjorn Ottley, Rahkeem Cornwall, John Campbell, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase(c), Shane Dowrich(w), Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Khary Pierre, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Devon Thomas, Akeem Jordan

India A

Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey(c), Anmolpreet Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Hanuma Vihari, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, K Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

Playing XI Updates

West Indies A

Test regular Roston Chase will lead the Windies, who boast of the IPL talents Sherfane Rutherford and Keemo Paul in their ranks. Sunil Ambris and Rovman Powell are also decent players who have ample experience playing in the international stage while Reifer will be key with the new ball. John Campbell is also one to watch out for against the Indians along with Pierre.

Possible XI: Ambris, Campbell, Carter, Chase(C), Dowrich(WK),Powell, Rutherford, Cornwall/Shepherd, Pierre, Paul and Riefer.

India A

The Indians walk into this game as the clear favourites with World Cup 2019 probables Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill forming the core of the batting unit. Both Krunal Pandya and Axar Patel could play this game given their ability with both bat and ball while Washington Sundar is also a decent option. While Ishan Kishan fills in as the wicket-keeper, India are spoilt for choice with the likes of Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed vying for a spot in the side.

Possible XI: Gill, Gaikwad, Iyer, Pandey(C), Vihari, Kishan(WK), Axar, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Saini and Khaleel.

Match Details

West Indies A vs India A, 1st unofficial ODI

11th July 2019, 7:00 PM IST

Stanford Cricket Ground, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch will be on the slower side although a lot of runs are on offer for the batsman. Cloudy conditions will provide some swing upfront although spin will definitely have the greater say as the match progresses.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Ishan Kishan is the lone Indian keeper in the Indian squad and is a more safer option than Dowrich or Thomas. Although Dowrich should get the nod over Thomas, Ishan Kishan's ability to clear the boundaries at will, make him the apt selection.

Batsmen: Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer are must haves in the side with Manish Pandey also being a viable alternative. John Campbell, who recently shared a record stand along with Shai Hope prior to the World Cup, is also a worthwhile option. As for the fourth option, big hitting Sherfane Rutherford could suffice.

Allrounders: With a number of quality options on offer, Axar Patel and Roston Chase stand out, owing to their superior skill-set and experience. Along with them, Raymond Reifer and Rovman Powell are also viable options to have in the side.

Bowlers: The duo of Deepak Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed have done well since the start of the IPL and warranty a place in the fantasy side. If the balance of the side suffices, Keemo Paul is a decent option while Pierre's left arm spin could also yield a wicket or two.

Captain: Shreyas Iyer is one to watch out for on pitches where batsmen who can play both spin and pace equally well have excelled. Batting in the top order, he should get ample time to get himself in and score big runs along with the likes of Shubman Gill and Rovman Powell, who are also great options for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Raymond Reifer, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed and Keemo Paul. Captain: Shreyas Iyer, Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Raymond Reifer, Khary Pierre, Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar. Captain: Shreyas Iyer, Vice-Captain: Rovman Powell