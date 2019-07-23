WI-A vs IND-A, 1st Test: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - July 24th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

As part of the ongoing Indian A tour of West Indies, both sides play each other in the first of three tests, starting this Wednesday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Shreyas Iyer leads the Indians, who possess the likes of Wriddhiman Saha and Hanuma Vihari, who have ample experience playing in the international level. Their opponents are led by opener, Kraigg Brathwaite, who will be looking to fine-tune his skills before the start of the ICC Test Championship cycle next month. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

West Indies A:

Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Sunil Ambris, Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, Rakheem Cornwall, Roston Chase, John Campbell, Raymon Reifer, Shane Dowrich, Miguel Cummins, Sherman Lewis, Jomel Warrican and Chemar Holder.

India A:

Shreyas Iyer (c), Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Shivam Dube, Wriddhiman Saha, KS Bharat, K Gowtham, S Nadeem, Mayank Markande, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan

Playing XI Updates:

West Indies A:

Test regulars, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shane Dowrich and Roston Chase are assured of their places in this game while the likes of Chemar Holder and Shamarh Brooks look to utilize this opportunity to stake a claim. Jermaine Blackwood, who has a test century to his name is also one to look out for. Alongside Holder, Miguel Cummins and Raymon Reifer should feature in the bowling department while Jomel Warrican fills in as the lone spinner with Cornwall also in contention if another one is required. Roston Chase provides another option with the ball, giving the side much-needed balance.

Possible XI: Brathwaite (C), Campbell, Brooks, Blackwood, Chase, Dowrich(WK), Reifer, Cornwall, Holder, Cummins and Lewis/Warrican.

India A:

Priyank Panchal and Abhimanyu Easwaran are the preferred openers with the likes of Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill filling in the middle order. Wriddhiman Saha should feature in this game with the Bengal keeper included in the senior side while Shivam Dube plays as the seam-bowling all-rounder. Krishnappa Gowtham and Mayank Markande should handle the spin duties as Shardul Thakur spearheads the bowling unit alongside Navdeep Saini.

Possible XI: Panchal, Easwaran, Gill, Iyer(C), Vihari, Saha(WK), Dube, Gowtham, Thakur, Saini, and Markande.

Match Details:

West Indies A vs India A, 1st unofficial Test

24-28 July 2019, 7:00 PM IST

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report:

Pace and bounce are key on this surface with bright forecasts predicted for the entire duration of the test match. Batsmen should also be able to play their strokes freely with spin coming into play later on as the pitch deteriorates.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Although Saha's exemplary skills behind the wicket make him an attractive proposition, Shane Dowrich is picked as the lone wicket-keeper in the side. Over the last couple of years, Dowrich has consistently performed for the Windies and looks good for some runs on what could be a tough wicket for the batsmen as the game progresses.

Batsmen: West Indian opener, Kraigg Brathwaite is a great option given his temperament at the top of the order. Along with him, three Indians are picked in the side in Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill and Abhimanyu Easwaran. Fresh off a man-of-the-series performance in the ODI format, Gill looks in good form, making him a must-have in the side while Shreyas Iyer could also be picked if credits suffice.

Allrounders: Roston Chase has proved himself in the international stage with an average of 33 on tough West Indian pitches. Handy with the ball as well, Chase fits the bill for this game along with the likes of Krishnappa Gowtham and Raymon Reifer. Seam bowling allrounder, Shivam Dube is also a possible option in order to add more scoring options with the bat.

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur and Chemar Holder's ability to swing the new ball makes them worth-while options. Along with them, a spinner in either Mayank Markande or Jomel Warrican should be enough to complete the fantasy team.

Captain: Shubman Gill and Roston Chase impressed in the ODI series with their ability to score big runs. If one were to defer from the aforementioned options, Abhimanyu Easwaran is also a credible option to have as captain or vice-captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shane Dowrich, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Raymon Reifer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande and Chemar Holder. Captain: Shubman Gill, Vice-Captain: Roston Chase

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shane Dowrich, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shivam Dube, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur and Chemar Holder. Captain: Roston Chase, Vice-Captain: Abhimanyu Easwaran