WI-A vs IND-A, 2nd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - July 14th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 28 // 14 Jul 2019, 01:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the shadow of the ICC World Cup 2019 Final, India A and West Indies A lock horns once again after a low-scoring game earlier in the week. Both teams will be eager for a win albeit for different reasons as they look to win the series. As India has enough experience in the likes of Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer, West Indies will be wary of their opponents and will bank on Roston Chase to lead them from the front on Sunday. Here are a few tips to help your Dream11 team for this game.

Squads to choose from:

West Indies A:

Sunil Ambris, Rovman Powell, Kjorn Ottley, Rahkeem Cornwall, John Campbell, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase(c), Shane Dowrich(w), Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Khary Pierre, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Devon Thomas, Akeem Jordan

India A

Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey(c), Anmolpreet Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Hanuma Vihari, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, K Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

Playing XI Updates:

West Indies A:

A couple of changes are in store with the likes of Keemo Paul and Sherfane Rutherford not featuring in the first ODI. The rest of the side should remain the same with spin expected to play a huge role in the proceedings. Rovman Powell batted in the middle order to accommodate Shane Dowrich, who has done well in international cricket in the longer format. The bowling unit looks settled with Jordan and Chase doing well.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Ambris, Campbell, Dowrich(WK), Chase(C), Powell, Carter, Rutherford, Cornwall, Shephard, Paul and Jordan.

India A:

The Indians should remain unchanged after a successful outing earlier in the week. Shreyas Iyer and Khaleel Ahmed were in top form in the first ODI and will once again be key while much is expected of Shubman Gill and Deepak Chahar. Rahul Chahar started ahead of Krunal Pandya and should continue to do so with the Mumbai Indians' leggie picking two wickets in the first game.

Possible XI: Gill, Gaikwad, Iyer, Pandey(C), Vihari, Kishan(WK), Axar, Sundar, Deepak, Rahul and Khaleel.

Match Details:

West Indies A vs India A, 2nd unofficial ODI

14th July 2019, 7:00 PM IST

Stanford Cricket Ground, Antigua

Pitch Report:

The pitch will be on the slower side although a lot of runs are on offer for the batsman. Cloudy conditions will provide some swing upfront although spin will definitely have the greater say as the match progresses.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Ishan Kishan is the lone Indian keeper in the Indian squad and is a more safer option than Dowrich. Although Dowrich has more experience playing for the Windies, Ishan Kishan's ability to clear the boundaries at will, make him the apt selection.

Batsmen: Shreyas Iyer won the man of the match award in the first game and will be one of the must have players for this game alongside Shubman Gill and John Campbell. Sunil Ambris is also a decent option to have in the side while the Indian captain Manish Pandey is also an outsider for a place in the side.

Allrounders: With a number of quality options on offer, Axar Patel and Roston Chase stand out, owing to their superior skill-set and experience. Along with them, Raymond Reifer and Rovman Powell are also viable options to have in the side.

Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar are must haves in the team with their swing accounting for four wickets in the first game. Along with the Indian duo, one of Shephard or Jordan should suffice as the final option in the fantasy team.

Captain: Shreyas Iyer is one to watch out for on pitches where batsmen who can play both spin and pace equally well have excelled. He is in good form as well to justify the aforementioned claim. Batting in the top order, he should get ample time to get himself in and score big runs along with the likes of Shubman Gill and Roston Chase, who are also great options for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ishan Kishan, Jonathan Carter, John Campbell, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed and Akeem Jordan. Captain: Shreyas Iyer, Vice-Captain: Deepak Chahar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shane Dowrich, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, John Campbell, Axar Patel, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar and Washington Sundar. Captain: Shubman Gill, Vice-Captain: Shreyas Iyer