WI-A vs IND-A, 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - July 16th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

A Navdeep Saini-inspired India A side was able to get another win over the hapless Windies with Romario Shephard the only one standing up to them. Come Tuesday, West Indies A get another chase at salvation as they play the Indians in the 3rd ODI with the series on the line. For the Indians, more of the same is expected with their spinners doing well on helpful wickets. With the surface set to play in a similar manner once again, they will enter as the favorites although the Windies will be up for a fight. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

West Indies A:

Sunil Ambris, Rovman Powell, Kjorn Ottley, Rahkeem Cornwall, John Campbell, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase(c), Shane Dowrich(w), Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Khary Pierre, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Devon Thomas, Akeem Jordan

India A

Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey(c), Anmolpreet Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Hanuma Vihari, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, K Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

Playing XI Updates:

West Indies A:

With Keemo Paul on the bench, West Indies haven't done great in the middle overs in both ODIs, although Shephard picked four wickets in the previous game. The team should remain the same albeit for a couple of spots involving Akeem Jordan and Shane Dowrich. While Paul is an option for the Windies, Devon Thomas is also a good wicket-keeper who has regularly featured for the West Indies side over the past year.

Possible XI: Ambris, Campbell, Carter, Chase (C), Thomas(WK), Reifer, Powell, Cornwall, Pierre, Shepherd, and Paul/Jordan

India A:

Manish Pandey and the team management might bring in the likes of Krunal Pandya and Anmolpreet into the mix with a 2-0 series lead in their hands. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been the star of the show for India A since the start of May and would hope to continue his great form alongside Shubman Gill. With decent depth in the batting unit, India have rotated their bowlers well with Navdeep Saini and Rahul Chahar impressing on Sunday. Deepak Chahar could miss this game for the right-arm pace of Avesh Khan while Krunal Pandya is an option for Axar Patel whilst providing a like-for-like replacement option.

Possible XI: Gaikwad, Gill, Iyer, Pandey(C), Vihari/Anmolpreet, Ishan(WK), Krunal/Axar, Deepak Chahar/Avesh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, and Navdeep Saini.

Match Details:

West Indies A vs India A, 3rd unofficial ODI

16th July 2019, 7:00 PM IST

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report:

A similar sort of a pitch is on the cards with spinners set to play a big role. The pacers will get help with the new ball, although consistent bounce will be on offer throughout for Navdeep Saini and Raymon Reifer to make use of. All in all, an even contest between bat and ball can be expected.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: With Shane Dowrich's place in the side in question, Ishan Kishan remains the safer option although his form hasn't been too good. The Mumbai Indians' keeper was able to get some runs in the previous game and would be eager to finish well on Tuesday alongside the rest of the middle order.

Batsmen: Two of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Manish Pandey or Shubman Gill should be picked for this game with all of them expected to score some runs. Along with them, the flair of John Campbell is also a decent option to have in the side. Jonathan Carter has consistently performed in the domestic circuit to be picked in the fantasy team.

Allrounders: With West Indies fielding as many as four allrounders in their starting eleven, two of Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, and Raymon Reifer should suffice. One of Krunal Pandya or Axar Patel should be picked in the side depending on who makes the cut for this all-important game.

Bowlers: The in-form duo of Rahul Chahar and Navdeep Saini are a must-have's in the team while the likes of Romario Shephard and Khaleel Ahmed are also ones to watch out for. With the pitch conducive to spin bowling, Rakheem Cornwall is also a worth-while option with his batting ability being a bonus.

Captain: Shubman Gill scored a fluent fifty in the second game and looks good for more on Tuesday. He is a capable candidate to be assigned with captaincy. while the duo of Khaleel Ahmed and Roston Chase could also have a major say given their international experience.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ishan Kishan, Manish Pandey, Shubman Gill, Jonathan Carter, John Campbell, Krunal Pandya, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, and Romario Shephard. Captain: Shubman Gill, Vice-Captain: Roston Chase

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ishan Kishan, Manish Pandey, Shubman Gill, Sunil Ambris, Jonathan Carter, Krunal Pandya, Raymon Reifer, Roston Chase, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, and Khaleel Ahmed. Captain: Roston Chase, Vice-Captain: Khaleel Ahmed