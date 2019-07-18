WI-A vs IND-A, 4th ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - July 19th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

West Indies A look to salvage some pride on Friday as they face the Indians in the fourth ODI, taking place in Antigua. Manish Pandey and Krunal Pandya were on song as they put the Windies to the sword earlier in the week to seal the series. With a whitewash in sight for the Indians, they will likely go for the kill with several fringe players expected to play a part on Friday. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

West Indies A:

Sunil Ambris, Rovman Powell, Kjorn Ottley, Rahkeem Cornwall, John Campbell, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase(c), Shane Dowrich, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Khary Pierre, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Devon Thomas, Akeem Jordan

India A:

Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey(c), Anmolpreet Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Hanuma Vihari, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, K Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

Playing XI Updates:

West Indies A:

The middle order hasn't fired at all for the hapless Windies with Carter and Chase unable to get going against the Indian spinners. Ambris and Campbell found some form in the third ODI and will be expected to come up with a substantial score while Keemo Paul should lead the bowling unit along with the likes of Romario Shephard and Rakheem Cornwall. Rovman Powell hasn't been able to justice to his talent and could make way for Sherfane Rutherford.

Possible XI: Ambris, Campbell, Reifer, Chase(C), Carter/Ottley, Rutherford, Thomas(WK), Cornwall, Paul, Shepherd and Jordan.

India A:

Shubman Gill could be given a day off with Ruturaj Gaikwad coming in for him at the top of the order alongside Anmolpreet Singh. The trio of Iyer, Vihari and Pandey will continue to be the pillars of the batting unit while depth in batting with the likes of Krunal Pandya and Washington Sundar batting at 7 and 8 makes India a dangerous side. Deepak Chahar should sit this one out for Khaleel Ahmed while the rest of the side should remain the same.

Possible XI: Gill/Gaikwad, Anmolpreet, Iyer, Pandey(C), Vihari, Kishan(WK), Krunal, Sundar, Deepak Chahar/Khaleel Ahmed, Saini and Avesh.

Match Details:

West Indies A vs India A, 4th unofficial ODI

19th July 2019, 7:00 PM IST

Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Pitch Report:

A competitive wicket with help for both pacers and spinners available. The weather should be kind with cloudy conditions on offer for both sides to exploit on a typically humid Antigua day.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Ishan Kishan is the preferred option with the West Indies duo of Thomas and Dowrich unable to score runs consistently. Although Kishan bats quite deep down, his superior keeping skills make him a decent option.

Batsmen: Two among Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey and Anmolpreet Singh should suffice from the Indian roster while Sunil Ambris' form also bodes well. Windies middle order batsmen, Jonathan Carter is also a decent option although an extra Indian batsman could do the trick, depending on who plays.

Allrounders: Krunal Pandya picked five wickets in the previous game and looks to be in fine form with the ball. He is a good option to have in the fantasy team along with fellow spin-bowling allrounder, Roston Chase. One of Rakheem Cornwall or Raymon Reifer should suffice in completing the all-rounders department.

Bowlers: Keemo Paul wasn't able to pick many wickets on Tuesday but his six-hitting ability was on full display. He is a great option to have in the side while two Indian bowlers, preferably Khaleel Ahmed and Washington Sundar should round off the fantasy team.

Captain: Allrounder, Roston Chase is due for a big one this series, making him a front-runner for captaincy. Along with him, the trio of Sunil Ambris, Shreyas Iyer and Khaleel Ahmed are also decent options apart from the West Indies A captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Anmolpreet Singh, Sunil Ambris, Jonathan Carter, Krunal Pandya, Rakheem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Khaleel Ahmed and Washington Sundar. Captain: Shreyas Iyer, Vice-Captain: Roston Chase

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ishan Kishan, Sunil Ambris, Raymon Reifer, Anmolpreet Singh, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Rakheem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini. Captain: Roston Chase, Vice-Captain: Washington Sundar