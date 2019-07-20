WI-A vs IND-A, 5th unofficial ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - July 21st, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a morale-boosting win in the fourth ODI, the Windies look to add respectability to the scoreline as they face India A in the fifth and final ODI. Both teams have seemingly found the right balance in the side with the likes of Jonathan Carter and Axar Patel excelling after a couple of failures. With the Coolidge Cricket Ground set to host the fifth game as well, another high-scoring encounter beckons as both sets of players looking to make a mark at the expense of the opportunity.

Squads to choose from:

West Indies A:

Sunil Ambris, Rovman Powell, Kjorn Ottley, Rahkeem Cornwall, John Campbell, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase(c), Shane Dowrich, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Khary Pierre, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Devon Thomas, Akeem Jordan

India A:

Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey(c), Anmolpreet Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Hanuma Vihari, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, K Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

Playing XI Updates:

West Indies A:

No changes are expected from the victorious side that features in the previous game. Roston Chase and Jonathan Carter finally stood up in the middle order as they guided the Windies to a match-winning total. More of the same is expected from them with the likes of Sherfane Rutherford and Keemo Paul providing the impetus towards the death. With the spinners doing a decent job in the middle overs, West Indies will fancy their chances on Sunday.

Possible XI: Ambris(C), Ottley, Carter, Thomas(WK), Chase, Powell, Rutherford, Paul, Shepherd, Reifer and Pierre.

India A:

After a close loss to the hosts, India might revert back to their preferred combination with Rahul Chahar and Shubman Gill coming into the side. Washington Sundar and Anmolpreet Singh might be the ones to make way for them while Shreyas Iyer's inclusion also looms large. Khaleel Ahmed has been in decent form this series and will lead the bowling unit once again while Deepak Chahar could come in for Avesh Khan.

Possible XI: Gaikwad, Gill, Iyer, Pandey(C), Vihari, Kishan (WK), Krunal, Axar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, and Navdeep Saini.

Match Details:

West Indies A vs India A, 5th unofficial ODI

21st July 2019, 7:00 PM IST

Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Pitch Report:

As seen in the previous game, runs are on offer once the batsmen get set in the middle. While spinners will play a huge role in the middle overs, pacers should get some help up front with the new ball.

Dream11 Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Both Devon Thomas and Ishan Kishan were able to get some runs under their belts. Although Kishan's superior keeping skills are note-worthy, Devon Thomas comes at a relatively cheaper credit price and also bats higher, making him the ideal option.

Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in decent form over the last couple of months and is a great candidate in the batting department. Along with him, the likes of Jonathan Carter and Shreyas Iyer are also viable options while Shubman Gill is one to look out for if included in the side.

Allrounders: Depending on who plays on Sunday, three or four allrounders are to be picked. While Axar Patel is a must-have in the side with the DC allrounder reveling on Friday, Raymond Reifer and Roston Chase are also worthy candidates.

Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed has consistently picked wickets for India A and looks good for more. Along with him, Keemo Paul and Navdeep Saini can also be picked while Romario Shepherd's ability to nail the yorker makes him an exciting prospect.

Captain: Roston Chase has finally found form with both bat and ball, making him one of the frontrunners for captaincy. Along with him, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer can also be opted for from the Indian roster.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Devon Thomas, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sunil Ambris, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, and Keemo Paul. Captain: Roston Chase, Vice-Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Devon Thomas, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sunil Ambris, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Roston Chase, Raymon Reifer, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, and Keemo Paul. Captain: Roston Chase, Vice-Captain: Shreyas Iyer