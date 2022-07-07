WI vs BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd T20I match – July 7th, 2022

The third and final game of the T20I series between the West Indies and Bangladesh will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on July 7.

The first game of the series was washed out due to rain with only 13 overs possible. Both sides arrived in the second T20I eyeing a win to lead the series.

A solid performance from the West Indies saw them win the game convincingly by 35 runs. Now the action shifts to the third T20I and Bangladesh need to be at their absolute best to draw the series level. The hosts, on the other hand, will be eager to clinch the series by a 2-0 margin.

Ahead of the third T20I in Guyana, here's a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

Romario Shepherd has been brilliant in the T20I series so far. He is currently the leading wicket-taker in the series, with five wickets in two games.

In the rain-curtailed first T20I, he picked up three wickets, giving away only 21 runs in his three overs. Shepherd continued his form with the ball in the second T20I as he finished with figures of 2/28 in his four overs.

Shepherd has been bowling beautifully, troubling the Bangladesh batters. His ability to swing the new ball makes it hard for the batters to go after him in the powerplay. He will be eager to contribute to the team’s success in the third T20I.

Rovman Powell played a sensational knock in the second game of the series. Coming in to bat in the 13th over, Powell played some fantastic shots and raced to his fifty in no time. He remained unbeaten on 61 off just 28 balls to help his side post 193 on the board. His knock included two fours and six maximums.

Powell is one of the cleanest strikers of the cricket ball at the moment. He looks in fine touch and will be high on confidence after his knock in the second T20I. The 28-year-old is a must-pick player for your Dream11 side heading into the final game of the T20I series.

#1 Shakib Al Hasan

The star all-rounder from Bangladesh has been in rich form with the bat in recent times. He scored 29 off just 15 balls in the first T20I and carried his form forward into the second game as well.

Coming in to bat in the second over, Shakib played a well-composed innings of 68* off 52 balls. He tried hard but lacked support from the other end as his side fell short by 35 runs while chasing 194. Shakib picked up a wicket in the second T20I too.

Having played a vital role for the Asian side for so many years, he is a must-pick for your Dream11 side as he can fetch you points with both the bat and the ball.

