WI vs BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup 2021 match - October 29th, 2021

In the 23rd match of the T20 World Cup 2021, West Indies (WI) and Bangladesh (BAN) will lock horns at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday.

West Indies have been under fire for their poor performances in the tournament so far. They were considered one of the tournament favourites before the start of the competition, but they have failed to live up to those expectations. Their batters have failed to come to terms with the conditions, conceding their wickets to slow bowlers.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, are also enduring similar fortunes after losing their first two games in the Super 12 stage. They are hurtling down towards elimination, especially considering their poor net run rate.

With Shakib Al Hasan underwhelming in the last game, the Bangla Tigers crashed to their second defeat in as many games. They need to bring their A-game to the fore against the struggling WI to keep their slim qualification hopes alive.

On that note, here're three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the WI vs BAN contest.

#3 Andre Russell (WI)

Andre Russell - The Hundred Draft

Interestingly, Andre Russell is yet to join the party with both bat and ball. He has failed to go for his shots on the slow pitches in the middle of the innings. However, he will look to fire on all cylinders in this virtual must-win game for his team.

With plenty of bowling options available for the West Indies, Russell isn't getting enough to bowl. However, he is expected to share the bowling responsibility with Dwayne Bravo in the middle overs.

#2 Evin Lewis (WI)

St Kitts Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Evin Lewis means business right from the first ball in the powerplay. He is known for good returns in the first six overs, and he will look for the same against Bangladesh. He gives nightmares to opposition bowlers, but he didn't get much support from the other end in the previous game.

Lewis smacked a 56-run knock to set up a good platform for the West Indies in their last game against South Africa. But they failed to post a decent total, and slumped to their second loss in as many games.

#1 Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Shakib Al Hasan has been the lone shining light for Bangladesh in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup. Bangladesh have been lacking collective performances for a long time, which has been apparent at the ongoing tournament. Though he failed to pick up a wicket against England, he's expected to produce better returns against WI.

He has scored 122 runs and picked up 11 wickets in five games at the T20 WC 2021, which includes qualifiers. With more assistance from his teammates, Shakib Al Hasan would be raring to come up with a better performance.

