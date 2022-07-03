WI vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

Bangladesh (BAN) and West Indies (WI) will lock horns in the second T20I at the Windsor Park, Dominica, on Sunday, July 3.

The two teams will be back in action after rain played spoilsport in the previous game.

In the thirteen overs that panned out in the first T20I, Bangladesh gave a decent account of themselves with the bat. They have a good blend of youth and experience in their roster and will bank on the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman to the do the damage.

However, they are up against a strong West Indies side that is filled with explosive batting firepower. With both teams eyeing a big win, a cracking game beckons in Dominica.

WI vs BAN Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Munim Shahriar, Anamul Haque, Shakib al Hasan, Liton Das, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman.

WI XI

Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wk), Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Obed McCoy and Hayden Walsh.

Match Details

Match: West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I.

Date and Time: 3rd July 2022, 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Windsor Park, Dominica.

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous match, a good batting track awaits the two sides. The new ball should do a bit early on, although the batters will enjoy the cherry skidding onto the bat. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for a good contest between bat and ball.

Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with 170-180 being a good total at this venue.

Today’s WI vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Liton Das: In the absence of Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das is likely to play in the middle-order despite having a decent record at the top of the order. Das has a good record against both pace and spin and is capable of holding his own across all phases of an innings.

He has been in decent form across all formats and will be a good addition to your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

Batters

Brandon King: Brandon King is a talented opening batter who has been in and out of the West Indies squads over the last few years. He has a decent record in home conditions and is capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order.

King has a knack of coming up with big knocks in crunch situations and is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounders

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib al Hasan is one of the best all-rounders in the world with his skill-set adding much-needed depth and balance to the side. Likely to bat at number three, Shakib can hold his own against both pace and spin.

His left-arm spin also bound to come into play, making him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

Bowlers

Obed McCoy: Obed McCoy gave a good account of himself in the previous T20I, picking up a wicket and conceding just 16 runs in two overs. He is renowned for his clever variations and ability to nail the yorker length in the death overs.

McCoy impressed in both the IPL and T20 Blast recently and will be another fine addition to your Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in WI vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Akeal Hosein (West Indies).

Odean Smith (West Indies).

Shakib al Hasan (Bangladesh).

Important stats for WI vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Kyle Mayers - 142 runs in eight T20I matches, Average: 23.67.

Obed McCoy - 20 wickets in 14 T20I matches, Average: 16.80.

Shakib al Hasan - 1937 runs and 119 wickets in 97 T20I matches.

WI vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd T20I)

West Indies vs Bangladesh Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Odean Smith, Mustafizur Rahman, Akeal Hosein and Obed McCoy.

Captain: Kyle Mayers | Vice-Captain: Shakib al Hasan.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Liton Das, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Odean Smith, Shoriful Islam, Akeal Hosein and Obed McCoy.

Captain: Shakib al Hasan | Vice-Captain: Akeal Hosein.

