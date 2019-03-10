WI vs ENG, 3rd T20: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 11th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

England finally came to the party in their long tour of the Caribbean as they bundled the hosts out for the second lowest score in T20 Internationals en route to a mammoth 137 run win.

They now head into the final match with the series already wrapped up and an opportunity to test fringe players ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019.

For the Windies, it is a must-win match on Sunday as they try and add respectability to what has been a disappointing series for the World T20 Champions.

With St. Kitts being the venue for the final match of the tour, Chris Gayle and co. should be eyeing an emphatic end to what has been a hugely successful month of cricket while England themselves would love to end on a high after their Test debacle.

Squads to choose from:

West Indies:

Jason Holder(C), Chris Gayle, John Campbell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Nicolas Pooran, Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Obed McCoy, Devendra Bishoo.

England:

Eoin Morgan(C), Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Denly, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Plunkett, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, Joe Root

Playing XI Updates:

West Indies:

Oshane Thomas should return for the third and final T20I with Obed McCoy proving expensive on his debut. John Campbell could make his debut with Darren Bravo likely to make way for him.

Much is expected of the trio of Gayle, Hetmyer and Hope after a forgetful stint with the bat in the second T20I. Gayle is one of the best batsmen in the format's history and should be one of their go-to players come Sunday.

Possible XI: Gayle, Campbell, Hope(WK), Hetmyer, Pooran, Brathwaite, Holder(C), Allen, Oshane, Bishoo and Cottrell.

England:

A number of changes are on the cards for England with Joe Root sitting this one out for Dawid Malan. Sam Curran should also get a chance to wear the blue of England on Sunday at the expense of Plunkett or Willey.

Chris Jordan and Tom Curran have been sensational in both matches and have slowly inserted themselves into the reckoning for the World Cup.

Possible XI: Hales, Bairstow (WK), Malan, Morgan(C), Billings, Denly, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Jordan, Rashid and Plunkett/Willey

Match Details:

West Indies vs England, 3rd T20I

11th March 2019, 1:30 AM IST

Warner Park, Basseterre, St. Kitts

Pitch Report:

The pitch took everyone by surprise the other day with bowlers finding a lot of assistance with the slower balls gripping on the surface. Bishoo was able to extract spin as well although Sam Billings and Joe Root did manage to take England over the 180 run mark.

Batsmen should look to get themselves in before teeing off which was the downfall for the likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Alex Hales in the previous match.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Both Jonny Bairstow and Shai Hope are considered to be amongst the best wicket-keepers in the world with their penchant for scoring runs well known to one and all. Although Bairstow seems to be in better touch, Shai Hope should get the nod.

Batsmen: Chris Gayle and Eoin Morgan are the most experienced out of both sets of players and should be picked in the side without any doubt. Alex Hales is yet to fire in the series and could be a handy pick while one of Shimron Hetmyer and Nicolas Pooran would also be a viable selection.

All-rounders: Tom Curran has already proven his credentials in the previous two matches, making him a must-have player alongside Carlos Brathwaite and Joe Denly. Both Brathwaite and Denly have impressed in patches and should put in another good shift on Sunday.

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell is a must have in the side with the pacer bound to pick a wicket or two while the likes of Fabian Allen, Oshane Thomas and David Willey are also handy options to complete the fantasy team.

Captain: Rangpur Riders team-mates, Chris Gayle and Alex Hales have been in good form over the last few months but haven't been able to translate it in this series. Both of them are due a big innings and this match could be the one where they tee off.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope(WK), Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Gayle, Joe Denly, Tom Curran, Carlos Brathwaite, David Willey, Fabian Allen and Sheldon Cottrell. Captain: Chris Gayle

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope(WK), Alex Hales, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Gayle, Joe Denly, Tom Curran, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Oshane Thomas. Captain: Alex Hales

