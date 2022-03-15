WI vs ENG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd Test match - March 16th, 2022

West Indies (WI) and England (ENG) will lock horns in the second game of a three-match Test series on Wednesday, March 16. Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados will host the contest.

The opening Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium ended in a draw. Four batters, Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Nkrumah Bonner and Jonny Bairstow scored centuries. The bowlers also had a fair amount of success. Spinner Jack Leach impressed for England, especially on Day five.

England, in the meantime, are set to rope in Ollie Robinson in place of Mark Wood, who has suffered an elbow injury. Robinson recently recovered from back spasms. On the other hand, the hosts have been docked two WTC points after a slow over rate.

On that note, here's a look at three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the second West Indies vs England Test:

#3 Joe Root

West Indies v England - 1st Test: Day Four

Joe Root failed to contribute in the first innings of the opening Test, but made amends in the second. In the second innings, the right-hander scored 109 runs off 204 balls with six fours before fast bowler Alzarri Joseph rattled his woodwork.

In 12 Tests against the West Indies, Root has notched 1055 runs at an average of 55.52 with four centuries and five half-centuries. Not to forget, Root can also chip in with useful overs with his handy off-breaks.

West Indies v England - 1st Test: Day Three

Ben Stokes has been a key member of the England lineup for quite some time now. In the first Test in Antigua, he didn’t quite perform with the bat, scoring only 49 runs. Fast bowlers Jayden Seales and Kemar Roach got rid of him in the match.

Stokes has scored 1002 runs in 13 Tests against the West Indies at an average of 50.10 with two centuries and five half-centuries. He has also picked up 34 wickets against the Caribbean nation. In the first Test, Stokes picked up three wickets.

West Indies v England - 1st Test: Day Four

Jason Holder has been the fulcrum of the West Indies Test setup and has guided them to good results plenty of times. In the first Test, the veteran cricketer scored 45 runs in the first innings and followed it up with an unbeaten 37-run knock in the second.

Holder picked up three wickets in the encounter and also took an excellent catch to dismiss Jonny Bairstow. Holder has picked up 36 wickets from 12 matches against England.

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Will Joe Root score a century? Yes No 4 votes so far