WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20

The first T20 between the West Indies (WI) and England (ENG) is set to take place at Sabina Park in Barbados on Saturday.

After a tough ODI series loss to Ireland, West Indies will look to fare better against England. Blessed with a young and talented roster, the Windies will be keen to land the first blow. However, England are a different beast in white-ball cricket, with the likes of Jason Roy and Tymal Mills eager to let loose. With two of the best T20I sides in the world set for action, a cracking game beckons in Barbados.

WI vs ENG Probable Playing 11 Today

WI XI

Brandon King, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith and Sheldon Cottrell

ENG XI

Jason Roy, Phil Salt (wk), James Vince, Eoin Morgan (c), Harry Brook/Tom Banton, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills and Adil Rashid

Match Details

WI vs ENG, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 23rd January 2022, 1:30 AM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game is on the cards with some movement and turn on offer for the bowlers. The batters will look to go hard early on, with the powerplay restrictions playing into their hands. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for a more even contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase under the lights, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s WI vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran had a poor ODI series against the Irish but will relish a return to the T20I format. The southpaw is one of the most explosive batters in the world, capable of playing both pace and spin equally well. With Sam Billings not expected to play for England, Pooran stands out as the lone wicketkeeper option in your WI vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Jason Roy: Jason Roy has been in fine form lately, scoring a hundred in the practice matches for England. The explosive opener has a lot of experience to fall back on as well, which should hold him in good stead. Given Roy's record against the Windies, he is surely one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Roston Chase: Roston Chase has improved in leaps and bounds in white-ball formats over the last few seasons, starring in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021. He would be keen to translate the same form into the international scene as well, making him a good addition to your WI vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Tymal Mills: Tymal Mills has been in brilliant form in recent months, starring for England and Perth Scorchers in the T20 World Cup and BBL respectively. The left-arm pacer has the raw pace to trouble most batters in the world and should pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in WI vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Kieron Pollard (WI)

Jason Roy (ENG)

Tymal Mills (ENG)

Important stats for WI vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Kieron Pollard - 1468 runs in 120 T20I matches, SR: 135.55

Josh Little - 28 wickets in 17 ODI matches, Bowl Average: 27.57

Akeal Hosein - 7 wickets in 13 T20I matches, ER: 7.03

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today (1st T20)

WI vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, James Vince, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Roston Chase, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, Akeal Hosein and Odean Smith

Captain: Jason Roy. Vice-captain: Roston Chase.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, James Vince, Jason Roy, Brandon King, Liam Livingstone, Roston Chase, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, Akeal Hosein and Jason Holder

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-captain: Roston Chase.

Edited by Samya Majumdar