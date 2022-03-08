WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st Test

The first Test between West Indies (WI) and England (ENG) is set to take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Tuesday.

After a disappointing Ashes, England are embarking on a rebuild with a new-look squad taking on the Windies in their own backyard. While Joe Root will lead the squad yet again, a couple of new faces in Alex Lees and Craig Overton are set to get an extended run in the Test team. However, they are in for a stern test in the form of West Indies, who are a force to be reckoned with in home conditions. With the likes of Jason Holder and Kemar Roach set to feature, the Windies will fancy their chances in what promises to be a cracking game of Test cricket in Antigua.

WI vs ENG Probable Playing 11 Today

WI XI

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, Joshua da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph/Veerasammy Permaul

ENG XI

Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Foakes (wk), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Craig Overton/Saqib Mahmood and Jack Leach

Match Details

WI vs ENG, 1st Test

Date and Time: 8th March 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

A bowler-friendly track is expected at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium with ample help on offer for the pacers, who should enjoy the conditions early on with lots of movement and extra bounce on offer. As the match progresses, the spinners could also get some turn off the surface. The batters will need to bide their time in the middle before shifting gears. Both teams will look to bowl first and make good use of the conditions early on upon winning the toss.

Today’s WI vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Joshua da Silva: Joshua da Silva has had a decent start to his Test career, scoring valuable runs down the order. Although he is yet to strike a chord with consistency, his ability to play both pace and spin well makes him a fine asset. With the West Indian also being capable behind the stumps, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Joe Root: Joe Root is one of the best batters in world cricket, with the England Test captain being in fine form over the last year or so. Although he is expected to bat at No.3, Root has the experience and game to come good for the tourists, making him a must-have in your WI vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Jason Holder: Jason Holder's record in home conditions speaks for itself with the former Windies captain capable of winning games with both the bat and ball. While his batting is an added advantage for the hosts, his ability to swing the ball both ways should hold him in good stead ahead of the game.

Bowler

Mark Wood: Star pacer Mark Wood is set to spearhead England's attack after a fruitful Ashes campaign, albeit only on a personal level. The speedster has the ability to generate discomforting pace and bounce, an asset that will be heavily relied upon in this fixture. Given his recent form, Wood should make for a good addition to your WI vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in WI vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Jason Holder (WI)

Ben Stokes (ENG)

Chris Woakes (ENG)

Important stats for WI vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Joe Root - 9600 runs in 114 Test matches, Average: 49.23

Ben Stokes - 4867 runs and 167 wickets in 76 Test matches

Jason Holder - 2477 runs and 138 wickets in 53 Test matches

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today (1st Test)

WI vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Joshua da Silva, Joe Root, Alex Lees, Shamarh Brooks, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Mark Wood and Jayden Seales.

Captain: Jason Holder. Vice-captain: Chris Woakes.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Nkrumah Bonner, Joe Root, Alex Lees, Jermaine Blackwood, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Mark Wood and Jayden Seales.

Captain: Joe Root. Vice-captain: Jason Holder.

Edited by Samya Majumdar