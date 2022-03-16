WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd Test

The second Test between West Indies (WI) and England (ENG) is set to start at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday.

After a pulsating opening Test in Antigua, the action now shifts to Barbados with both teams eager to land a decisive blow. While the Windies looked solid in the first Test, they will be wary of what a new-look England side are capable of doing. Although the visitors will be without Mark Wood, they have a decent bowling attack and will fancy their chances of a win. All in all, an intriguing Test match beckons with some of the best players in the world taking to the field in Barbados.

WI vs ENG Probable Playing 11 Today

WI XI

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, Joshua da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph and Veerasammy Permaul/Kyle Mayers

ENG XI

Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Foakes (wk), Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Saqib Mahmood and Jack Leach

Match Details

WI vs ENG, 2nd Test

Date and Time: 16th March 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

Pitch Report

Kensington Oval has historically favored pacers and that should be the case for this Test as well. There should be ample swing on offer for the pacers, keeping the batters on their toes. The batters will have to see out the new ball, after which runscoring should be a tad easier. There could be some turn on offer for the spinners as the match progresses. Both teams will look to bowl first and make good use of the conditions on offer early on.

Today’s WI vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Joshua da Silva: Joshua da Silva has done well since debuting for the Windies a couple of years ago. The West Indies keeper has a few fifties to his name, but is due for a big one. While Jonny Bairstow is a fine option himself, Da Silva's wicketkeeping ability adds extra value to his selection.

Batter

Joe Root: Joe Root scored a ton despite batting at No.3 in the previous game. The England captain has been in superb form over the last year or so, scoring runs for fun in the top order. Given his form and experience, Root should make for a good selection in your WI vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Ben Stokes: Ben Stokes had a lukewarm outing in the previous game with the bat, but he did impress on the bowling front in Mark Wood's absence. While his bowling ability should ideally have a big say in this game, Stokes' batting prowess can also be backed to come good. Given his skill-set and reputation, Stokes should be a good addition to your WI vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Kemar Roach: Kemar Roach was decent in the previous game, using his experience and tactical nous to good effect. Roach's ability to swing the ball viciously and also use the short ball to good effect holds him in good stead ahead of the second Test.

Top 3 best players to pick in WI vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Jason Holder (WI)

Ben Stokes (ENG)

Chris Woakes (ENG)

Important stats for WI vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Joe Root - 9722 runs in 115 Test matches, Average: 49.35

Ben Stokes - 4916 runs and 170 wickets in 77 Test matches

Jason Holder - 2559 runs and 141 wickets in 54 Test matches

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd Test)

WI vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joshua da Silva, Kraigg Brathwaite, Joe Root, Alex Lees, Shamarh Brooks, Chris Woakes, Jason Holder, Ben Stokes, Jayden Seales, Kemar Roach and Craig Overton.

Captain: Jason Holder. Vice-captain: Chris Woakes.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Nkrumah Bonner, Joe Root, Daniel Lawrence, Jermaine Blackwood, Chris Woakes, Jason Holder, Ben Stokes, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach and Craig Overton.

Captain: Ben Stokes. Vice-captain: Jason Holder.

