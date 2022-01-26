WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20

The third T20 between the West Indies (WI) and England (ENG) is set to take place at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday.

After two pulsating T20Is, the Windies and England are set to square off with a series lead in the offing. Although the English have tinkered with their line-up a bit, they will start as the favorites. They have a strong squad filled with depth and balance, with Eoin Morgan's leadership also adding value. But against a resourceful Windies unit, England will have to be at their best to win this game.

WI vs ENG Probable Playing 11 Today

WI XI

Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith and Sheldon Cottrell

ENG XI

Jason Roy, Tom Banton, James Vince, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings (wk), Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills/Saqib Mahmood and Adil Rashid

Match Details

WI vs ENG, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 27th January 2022, 1:30 AM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game is expected in Barbados despite there being some help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers should get the ball to swing around in the early stages, keeping the batters on their toes. Although the spinners will also get some turn off the surface, the batters should enjoy the ball skidding on nicely under the lights. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being a great total at the venue.

Today’s WI vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran hasn't been in the best of form in this series, unable to convert his starts into big scores. The southpaw is a good player of spin and is known for his explosiveness in the middle overs, making him a fine addition to your WI vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Jason Roy: Jason Roy has shown glimpses of his attacking prowess in the previous game, scoring a quickfire 45. The right-hander will be keen to continue his fine form and get some quick runs at the top of the order, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali put in a good all-round performance in the previous game, coming up trumps with both bat and ball. While his all-out attacking approach with the bat should hold him in good stead, his off-spin should yield a wicket or two given the Windies' left-hander-heavy batting unit.

Bowler

Odean Smith: Odean Smith didn't get a chance to bowl in the previous game, but he remains one of their go-to players in both departments. Smith is capable of nailing the yorkers and clearing the boundaries at will, making him a handy pick in your WI vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in WI vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Jason Holder (WI) - 203 points

Adil Rashid (ENG) - 144 points

Moeen Ali (ENG) - 135 points

Important stats for WI vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Jason Roy - 1367 runs in 55 T20I matches, SR: 144.66

Jason Holder - 6 wickets in 2 matches this series, Average: 5.33

Adil Rashid - 3 wickets in 2 matches this series, Average: 15.00

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd T20)

WI vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Sam Billings, Kieron Pollard, Jason Roy, Brandon King, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Akeal Hosein and Odean Smith

Captain: Jason Roy. Vice-captain: Nicholas Pooran.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, James Vince, Jason Holder, Jason Roy, Brandon King, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Akeal Hosein and Romario Shepherd

Captain: Jason Roy. Vice-captain: Jason Holder.

Edited by Samya Majumdar