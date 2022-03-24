WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd Test

The third Test between West Indies (WI) and England (ENG) is set to start at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Thursday.

It boils down to the final Test as both England and West Indies eye a crucial series win at Grenada. While the English have fielded a relatively young side, they have been the better of the two teams throughout the series. They will start as the clear favorites, with the likes of Joe Root and Ben Stokes in fine form. But against a Windies side who will bank on home conditions, England have their task cut out. With both teams bound to go all out for a win, a cracking Test match beckons in Grenada.

WI vs ENG Probable Playing 11 Today

WI XI

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, Joshua da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph and Veerasammy Permaul

ENG XI

Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Foakes (wk), Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Saqib Mahmood and Jack Leach

Match Details

WI vs ENG, 3rd Test

Date and Time: 24th March 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Pitch Report

The pacers are expected to rule the roost with some grass expected on the surface. There should be enough swing and bounce to keep them interested. The batters will have to bide their time in the middle to weather the new ball. As the match progresses, the spinners should also come into play with some turn expected. Both teams will look to bat first, with the pitch expected to deteriorate with each passing day.

Today’s WI vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow has been in decent form in the Test format, even scoring a hundred earlier in the series. The English middle-order batter is capable of shifting gears and is one of the better players of spin, making him a fine option for your WI vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Joe Root: Joe Root is one of the top batters in the world with his record speaking for itself. Root has delivered the goods in this series as well, scoring 284 runs. Given his recent form in the longest format, Root is a must-have in your WI vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Jason Holder: Jason Holder is a brilliant all-rounder, but hasn't been at his best in the series. The former Windies captain is expected to bat in the middle order and play a big role with the ball as well. With the conditions serving his skill-set well, Holder is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Kemar Roach: Kemar Roach is the highest wicket-taker among pacers in this series, picking up seven wickets in two matches. Roach's experience has served him well and given his ability to swing the new ball, Roach should take a few wickets in Grenada.

Top 3 best players to pick in WI vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Jason Holder (WI)

Ben Stokes (ENG)

Chris Woakes (ENG)

Important stats for WI vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Joe Root - 284 runs in 2 Tests in this series, Average: 71.00

Kraigg Brathwaite - 304 runs in 2 Tests in this series, Average: 101.33

Jason Holder - 94 runs and 4 wickets in 2 Tests in this series

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd Test)

WI vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Nkrumah Bonner, Joe Root, Alex Lees, Shamarh Brooks, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jack Leach and Alzarri Joseph.

Captain: Ben Stokes. Vice-captain: Jason Holder.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Foakes, Nkrumah Bonner, Joe Root, Alex Lees, Shamarh Brooks, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jack Leach and Jayden Seales.

Captain: Jason Holder. Vice-captain: Joe Root.

Edited by Samya Majumdar