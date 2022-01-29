WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 4th T20I

The fourth T20I between the West Indies (WI) and England (ENG) is set to take place at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

West Indies have done well over the last week or so, storming to a 2-1 lead in this five-match series. They will be eyeing a series triumph over England, who haven't been at their best in the first three games. Although the visitors will be without Eoin Morgan, they have enough firepower to fall back on as they look to level the series. With both teams looking evenly matched on paper, a cracking game beckons in Barbados.

WI vs ENG Probable Playing 11 Today

WI XI

Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith and Sheldon Cottrell

ENG XI

Jason Roy, Tom Banton, James Vince, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali (c), Phil Salt, Sam Billings (wk), Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Saqib Mahmood and Adil Rashid

Match Details

WI vs ENG, 4th T20I

Date and Time: 30th January 2022, 1:30 AM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games in the series, a high-scoring fixture is expected in Barbados. Although the pacers should get the ball to swing around early in the innings, the batters will likely enjoy the carry and bounce off the surface. As the match progresses, the spinners could get some turn off the surface, making for a good contest between the bat and ball in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170-180 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s WI vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran has returned to runscoring form, amassing over 100 runs in the series. Although Pooran has had his troubles against short-pitched bowling, he is one of the best players of spin in the Windies set-up, making him a fine addition to your WI vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Jason Roy: Jason Roy has blown hot and cold in the series, but the Englishman has a decent T20I record and can score runs at a brisk rate. With the pitch being a good one to bat on as well, Roy is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Moeen Ali: Stand-in England captain Moeen Ali is expected to play a big role with both the bat and ball, alongside Liam Livingstone. Ali has shown glimpses of his ability with the willow in the series and should ideally prove to be a good match-up for Pooran in the middle overs.

Bowler

Akeal Hosein: Akeal Hosein has grown in stature over the last few months, showing consistency with both the bat and ball. While his batting ability might not come into play at all, his left-arm spin should yield a wicket or two in this game, making him a must-have in your WI vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in WI vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Jason Holder (WI) - 246 points

Romario Shepherd (WI) - 213 points

Adil Rashid (ENG) - 176 points

Important stats for WI vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Jason Roy - 70 runs in 3 matches this series, Average: 23.33

Jason Holder - 7 wickets in 3 matches this series, Average: 10.43

Adil Rashid - 4 wickets in 3 matches this series, Average: 17.50

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today (4th T20)

WI vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Rovman Powell, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd, Adil Rashid, Sheldon Cottrell, Tymal Mills and Akeal Hosein

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-captain: Jason Roy.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Jason Roy, James Vince, Brandon King, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Jason Holder, Adil Rashid, Sheldon Cottrell, George Garton and Akeal Hosein

Captain: Jason Roy. Vice-captain: Nicholas Pooran.

Edited by Samya Majumdar