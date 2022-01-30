WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 5th T20I

The fifth T20I between the West Indies (WI) and England (ENG) is set to take place at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Sunday.

England bounced back after a couple of losses with a big win on Saturday, courtesy of a fine all-round performance from Moeen Ali. With momentum on their side, the visitors will be keen to clinch a series win. However, they need to overcome a young yet talented West Indies side led by Kieron Pollard. Although they will start the game as underdogs, West Indies have a lot of firepower in the batting unit, paving the way for a cracking game in Barbados.

WI vs ENG Probable Playing 11 Today

WI XI

Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith and Sheldon Cottrell

ENG XI

Jason Roy, Tom Banton, James Vince, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali (c), Phil Salt, Sam Billings (wk), Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Saqib Mahmood and Adil Rashid

Match Details

WI vs ENG, 5th T20I

Date and Time: 31st January 2022, 1:30 AM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kensington Oval is slightly on the slower side with the spinners likely to get some help off the surface. The batters will look to make good use of the conditions first up with there being little to no swing on offer for the pacers. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down and bring the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s WI vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran has been in fine form for the Windies with the southpaw scoring 143 runs in four matches this series. The southpaw is one of the better players of spin and will be key in the middle overs, making him a fine addition to your WI vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Jason Roy: Jason Roy scored a decent fifty in the previous game as England leveled the series going into the final game. The English opener looks in good form and has a decent record against the Windies, which should hold him in good stead ahead of the game.

All-rounder

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali was the star of the show in England's win on Saturday, scoring a fifty and picking up a couple of wickets. The stand-in England captain should enjoy the conditions on offer and given the form that he is in, he is a must-have in your WI vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Akeal Hosein: Akeal Hosein has been West Indies' most economical bowler with four wickets to show for his efforts as well. The youngster can also pack a punch with the ball, adding more value to his inclusion in your WI vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in WI vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Jason Holder (WI) - 377 points

Romario Shepherd (WI) - 244 points

Moeen Ali (ENG) - 285 points

Important stats for WI vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Jason Roy - 122 runs in 4 matches this series, Average: 47.67

Jason Holder - 10 wickets in 4 matches this series, Average: 11.70

Adil Rashid - 5 wickets in 4 matches this series, Average: 19.60

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today (5th T20)

WI vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Sam Billings, Jason Roy, Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills and Akeal Hosein

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-captain: Nicholas Pooran.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, James Vince, Jason Roy, Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan and Sheldon Cottrell

Captain: Jason Roy. Vice-captain: Nicholas Poooran.

Edited by Samya Majumdar