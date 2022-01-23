WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for England's tour of West Indies, Second T20I

West Indies will take on England in the second T20I of the Three Lions' tour of the Caribbean at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Monday.

There’s no end in sight to England’s miseries. Following the Ashes debacle in Australia where they lost 4-0, the English team suffered another defeat in the first T20I against West Indies.

They came up against a fierce bowling performance and got bowled out for just 104 runs. England lost their first four wickets inside the powerplay itself and were never able to recover.

West Indies will be high on confidence going into the second T20I with a 1-0 lead in the series. Their bowling unit was ruthless and Brandon King’s half-century sealed the win for them.

They are always a difficult opposition to negotiate with on home soil.

WI vs ENG Probable Playing 11 Today

WI XI

Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell

ENG XI

Jason Roy, Tom Banton, James Vince, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings (wk), Liam Dawson / Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Tymal Mills

Match Details

WI vs ENG, England’s Tour of West Indies, Second T20I

Date and Time: January 24, 2022, 1:30 AM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown

Pitch Report

The track is known for assisting the seamers. Batters will need to be patient and pick the right shots. Although the boundaries are short here, it can be difficult negotiating with the bowlers.

A score of 150 looks to be par on this wicket.

Today’s WI vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran is a destructive white-ball batter who can take the game away from the opposition at a moment’s notice. Pooran has scored 873 runs in 50 T20Is at a strike rate of 126.71.

Batters

Brandon King played a responsible knock in the last game and led West Indies to victory. He remained unbeaten on 52 runs.

Jason Roy got dismissed while playing a poor shot in the last game. There can be no doubts regarding his ability and he will be hoping for a measured knock here.

All-rounders

Jason Holder was the star of the show in the first game. He got the ball to swing well and ended up picking up four wickets for just seven runs in his 3.4 overs. Holder was chosen as the Player of the Match and will be a wise multiplier pick for this game as well.

Moeen Ali was dismissed for a golden duck but his prowess in T20 cricket needs little introduction. It’s difficult to stop him once he gets going.

Bowlers

Sheldon Cottrell is a wicket-taking bowler who can get crucial breakthroughs. He got rid of Jason Roy and James Vince in the last game.

Top 5 best players to pick in WI vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Jason Holder (WI) – 138 points

Sheldon Cottrell (WI) – 82 points

Brandon King (WI) – 70 points

Adil Rashid (END) – 58 points

Shai Hope (WI) – 44 points

Important stats for WI vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Jason Holder: 4 wickets

Brandon King: 52 runs

Nicholas Pooran: 27 runs

James Vince: 14 runs

Jason Roy: 6 runs

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today

WI vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Sam Billings, Brandon King, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jason Holder, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Jordan

Captain: Jason Holder, Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali

WI vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jason Holder, Moeen Ali, Romario Shepherd, Adil Rashid, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Jordan

Captain: Brandon King, Vice-Captain: Jason Roy.

