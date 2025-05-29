WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Tour of England 2025, 1st ODI

The first ODI match of the West Indies Tour of England 2025 will see West Indies (WI) squaring off against England (ENG) at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Thursday, May 29. Here's all you need to know about the WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
West Indies recently played an ODI series against Ireland, which was tied 1-1. West Indies won the last match of the series by 197 runs. England will be playing their first ODI match after a pathetic World Cup season. They lost all of their three matches in the World Cup.
These two teams have played a total of 108 head-to-head matches. West Indies have won 48 while England have been victorious in 54. Six matches were abandoned due to rain.
WI vs ENG Match Details
The first ODI match of the West Indies Tour of England 2025 will be played on May 29 at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham at 5:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
WI vs ENG, 1st ODI Match
Date and Time: 29th May 2025, 5:30 PM IST
Venue: Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham
Pitch Report
The pitch at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham is good for batters. Pacers are still important at this venue over spinners. The last match played at this venue was back in 2021 between England and Pakistan, where a total of 663 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.
WI vs ENG Form Guide
WI - Will be playing their first match
ENG - Will be playing their first match
WI vs ENG Probable Playing XI
WI Playing XI
No injury updates
Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales
ENG Playing XI
No injury updates
Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid
WI vs ENG Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Shai Hope
Shai Hope is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. He has smashed 5569 runs in 136 ODI matches. Jos Buttler is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
Ben Duckett
Harry Brook and Ben Duckett are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Ben Duckett is a hard hitter who can smash a lot of runs in today's match. He can play a good innings against the West Indies. He has smashed 1058 runs in 22 ODI matches. Keacy Carty is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
Joe Root
Joe Root and Roston Chase are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Joe Root will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 6859 runs and taken 22 wickets in 177 ODI matches. Will Jacks is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
Adil Rashid
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Adil Rashid and Alzarri Joseph. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Adil Rashid was in great form in the recent ODI matches. He is expected to trouble West Indies batters in today's match. He has taken 215 wickets in 149 ODI matches. Brydon Carse is another good bowler for today's match.
WI vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices
Ben Duckett
Ben Duckett is one of the most crucial picks from the England squad as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 1058 runs in 22 ODI matches.
Joe Root
Joe Root is another crucial pick from England as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match..He has smashed 6859 runs and taken 22 wickets in 177 ODI matches
5 Must-Picks for WI vs ENG, 1st ODI Match
Roston Chase
Shai Hope
Ben Duckett
Jos Buttler
Joe Root
West Indies vs England Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
West Indies vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: S Hope, J Buttler
Batters: K Carty, B Duckett, H Brook
All-rounders: R Chase, J Root, W Jacks
Bowlers: B Carse, A Joseph, A Rashid
West Indies vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: S Hope, J Buttler
Batters: E Lewis, B Duckett, H Brook
All-rounders: R Chase, J Root
Bowlers: B Carse, A Joseph, A Rashid, G Motie
